Alicia Silverstone Weighs In On Whether She’d Reprise Two of Her Most Well-Known Roles from the 1990s

Alicia Silverstone had some absolutely iconic film roles in the 1990s—perhaps none more so than Cher Horowitz, her character in the 1995 classic Clueless, and maybe less so Batgirl, who she played in 1997’s Batman & Robin (which was panned by critics, but her performance was praised, with Variety calling her “a bright light in the otherwise maligned” film). So, would she suit up again for the role?

“If you arrange that, I will do it!” Silverstone told Variety.

Silverstone—who is at the Sundance Film Festival supporting her new independent film, Krazy House—has also been asked (read: begged) to make a sequel to Clueless, which made Silverstone a star and which she starred as Cher, a role she revived last year in a Super Bowl commercial. (To much fanfare, we might add.)

“I think people are talking about a [sequel] all the time at all times since the movie happened,” Silverstone said. “Has it been 30 years yet? That always is a fun conversation. It’s so lovely to see how people still love that movie. It’s very nice.” To answer her question, Clueless turns 30 next year—the perfect time to make a part two, no?

Silverstone’s career now, Variety reports, is “defined by wild gambles,” and the actress said she’s embracing being able to do “fun things and go where it feels inspiring and weird.”

She added, “A long time ago I made some changes, and someone said to me, ‘I don’t care if you work for two or three years, only do what I love,’” she said. “That was so strange to me. Do what I love? I’ve just been having fun playing. I was doing a lot of theater, and they were letting me do things I wasn’t allowed to do in movies. From that theater stuff, they just started to let me do it in movies.”

