Alicia Silverstone Weighs In On Whether She’d Reprise Two of Her Most Well-Known Roles from the 1990s

Alicia Silverstone had some absolutely iconic film roles in the 1990s—perhaps none more so than Cher Horowitz, her character in the 1995 classic Clueless, and maybe less so Batgirl, who she played in 1997’s Batman & Robin (which was panned by critics, but her performance was praised, with Variety calling her “a bright light in the otherwise maligned” film). So, would she suit up again for the role?
“If you arrange that, I will do it!” Silverstone told Variety.
Silverstone—who is at the Sundance Film Festival supporting her new independent film, Krazy House—has also been asked (read: begged) to make a sequel to Clueless, which made Silverstone a star and which she starred as Cher, a role she revived last year in a Super Bowl commercial. (To much fanfare, we might add.)
“I think people are talking about a [sequel] all the time at all times since the movie happened,” Silverstone said. “Has it been 30 years yet? That always is a fun conversation. It’s so lovely to see how people still love that movie. It’s very nice.” To answer her question, Clueless turns 30 next year—the perfect time to make a part two, no?
Silverstone’s career now, Variety reports, is “defined by wild gambles,” and the actress said she’s embracing being able to do “fun things and go where it feels inspiring and weird.”
She added, “A long time ago I made some changes, and someone said to me, ‘I don’t care if you work for two or three years, only do what I love,’” she said. “That was so strange to me. Do what I love? I’ve just been having fun playing. I was doing a lot of theater, and they were letting me do things I wasn’t allowed to do in movies. From that theater stuff, they just started to let me do it in movies.”
Okay, but really quickly, back to Clueless: Silverstone as Cher appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten last year, and Silverstone was more than happy to reprise her role. “When Rakuten asked me to do it, I thought it was a really smart idea—like, completely perfect—because Cher is one of film history’s most iconic shoppers,” she said. “I just had to get over the voice in my head that I was going to screw it all up and be terrible and just go for it. I did and it was so fun. I loved it—I truly didn’t want it to end.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
