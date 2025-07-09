Louis Vuitton is famously without a couture department, but this season, the atelier is still present and accounted for at Paris Couture Week. On July 8, Louis Vuitton's Speedy Soft 30 Bag appeared in Paris at the hands of Hailee Steinfeld.

Just 12 hours after the newlywed attended Tamara Ralph Fall 2025 (her wedding dress designer's show), Steinfeld swapped the front row for touristy outings. Instead of an "I Love Paris" T-shirt, she attempted to fit in with the locals in elevated basics, starting with a plain white tee. She tucked it into elongated black trousers, which revealed her cap-toe Western-inspired boots ever so slightly.

The forecast showed a high of 68° Fahrenheit yesterday, so the Sinners star layered a gray sport coat from The Frankie Shop on top. Her single-breasted blazer was as boxy as it gets, thanks in part to the structured shoulder pads, the notch lapels, and the oversize sleeves.

Hailee Steinfeld strolled through Paris with the Louis Vuitton Speedy 30 Bandoulière Bag in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Steinfeld's blazer is under $265, but her $4,050 purse helped the outfit reach four-figure status.

The original Louis Vuitton Speedy Bandoulière—"bandoulière" meaning a bag worn across the body in French—debuted back in 1930. By 2011, Steinfeld's Speedy Soft was reimagined in a slouchier silhouette and sleek, all-over embossed pattern in black. Louis Vuitton's website says it comfortably holds a phone, compact wallet, and keys: all Steinfeld needed for a day in Paris.

According to paparazzi pics, this same Speedy has been in Steinfeld's collection since 2018. Back then, she paired it with leggings and chunky Dr Martens, so her latest look is certainly an upgrade.

Similarly, Rihanna is a longtime Speedy supporter. The Grammy winner has worn varying versions since 2008, when she bought the Murakami Monogramoflauge Speedy 35. Her newest addition is the vintage Multicolor Monogram Speedy 30 from LV's 2003 collab with Murakami. In 2024, the former partners reimagined it with soft, less structured walls (and a Zendaya-fronted campaign).

Beyoncé is the most recent recipient of Louis Vuitton's newest Speedy Bandoulière 25. After the label's Men's Spring/Summer 2026 show, Pharrell Williams handed her the micro duffle during his final bow. Minus the model, Bey was the first person to publicly carry it, but she certainly won't be the last.

Pharrell Williams gifted Beyonce the Spring 2026 Speedy Bag after the show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Few handbags stand the test of time like Louis Vuitton Speedys. It's been transformed numerous times over, but the accessory is still a celebrity staple.