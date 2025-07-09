Now that Beyoncé's celebrated Cowboy Carter Tour is coming to a close, fans are on the precipice of a full-blown fashion drought. What ever will we do when there are no more assless chaps and booty short 'fits to anticipate each day? Fear not, friends, because Jennifer Lopez has come to the rescue.

Last night, the "Ain't Your Mama" singer picked up right where Queen Bey left off—at least, sartorially speaking. Lopez hosted her first performance in Pontevedra, Spain, for opening night of her Up All Night Tour. Though she didn't wear cowboy hats or American flag motifs for the July 8 concert, the age-old pop star uniform (worn by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and more) was notably present.

Lopez put her own spin on the classic bodysuit-and-boots look, taking the stage in head-to-toe rhinestones. She wore a crystal-encrusted bustier-style bodysuit, paired with matching over-the-knee boots that featured a similar bedazzled outer. The custom set positively dazzled under the bright stage lights.

Jennifer Lopez opened her Up All Night tour on July 08, wearing a crystal bodysuit and boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Beyoncé, Lopez went above and beyond when it came time to accessorize. She debuted a glitzy gold jacket lined with fringe that fell past her ankles. Instead of the 10-gallon styles we saw at Cowboy Carter, Lopez popped on a jeweled conductor hat to finalize the look—another pop girlie staple.

She styled the look with a metallic fringed jacket and conductor hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Beyoncé's 'fits will undoubtedly be missed, Lopez's Up All Night Tour will provide enough fashion fodder to last fans well into 2026. The tour will continue across Europe and the Middle East until mid-August, before picking up in Las Vegas in December. There, Lopez will begin her Up All Night residency at Caesar's Palace, which will extend into March 2026.

This is all to say: There are plenty more looks where that came from.

