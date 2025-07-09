Jennifer Lopez Kicks Off Her 'Up All Night' Tour in a Crystal-Covered Bustier and Matching Thigh-High Boots
The pop star uniform strikes again.
Now that Beyoncé's celebrated Cowboy Carter Tour is coming to a close, fans are on the precipice of a full-blown fashion drought. What ever will we do when there are no more assless chaps and booty short 'fits to anticipate each day? Fear not, friends, because Jennifer Lopez has come to the rescue.
Last night, the "Ain't Your Mama" singer picked up right where Queen Bey left off—at least, sartorially speaking. Lopez hosted her first performance in Pontevedra, Spain, for opening night of her Up All Night Tour. Though she didn't wear cowboy hats or American flag motifs for the July 8 concert, the age-old pop star uniform (worn by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and more) was notably present.
Lopez put her own spin on the classic bodysuit-and-boots look, taking the stage in head-to-toe rhinestones. She wore a crystal-encrusted bustier-style bodysuit, paired with matching over-the-knee boots that featured a similar bedazzled outer. The custom set positively dazzled under the bright stage lights.
Like Beyoncé, Lopez went above and beyond when it came time to accessorize. She debuted a glitzy gold jacket lined with fringe that fell past her ankles. Instead of the 10-gallon styles we saw at Cowboy Carter, Lopez popped on a jeweled conductor hat to finalize the look—another pop girlie staple.
Though Beyoncé's 'fits will undoubtedly be missed, Lopez's Up All Night Tour will provide enough fashion fodder to last fans well into 2026. The tour will continue across Europe and the Middle East until mid-August, before picking up in Las Vegas in December. There, Lopez will begin her Up All Night residency at Caesar's Palace, which will extend into March 2026.
This is all to say: There are plenty more looks where that came from.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.