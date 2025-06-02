Netflix's popular horror franchise Fear Street is back from the dead with a new can't-miss high school slasher. Fear Street: Prom Queen, which hit Netflix on May 23, takes viewers back to Shadyside, Ohio, in the year 1988, as six girls locked in a fierce race for prom queen are targeted by a masked killer. For the revival, Netflix recruited several members of Hollywood's rising class of stars: India Fowler as wallflower Lori Granger; Red Rocket's Suzanna Son as Lori's best friend Megan; Barbie breakout Ariana Greenblatt as burnout Christy Renault; Fina Strazza as queen bee Tiffany Falconer, and Ella Rubin, Rebecca Ablack, and Ilan O'Driscoll as Tiffany's minions.

In honor of the movie's streaming release, Greenblatt, Rubin, and Ablack sat down with Marie Claire to test their friendship with a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? . The trio was all smiles as they answered questions about the sports they each played growing up, first concerts, and botched tattoos. When they weren't laughing so hard that they nearly cried, they were talking over each other while recalling the major bout of food poisoning that took Greenblatt out on her first day of shooting. (Also, if you ever see the trio out and about together, they may be doing joint driving lessons.)

Debbie Winters (Rebecca Ablack) faces The Killer in Fear Street: Prom Queen. (Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Watch the full challenge above, then head to Netflix to watch Fear Street: Prom Queen, streaming now.