The Cast of 'Fear Street: Prom Queen' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
Ariana Greenblatt, Rebecca Ablack, and Ella Rubin may have wanted to kill each other on-screen, but they're besties off-screen.
Netflix's popular horror franchise Fear Street is back from the dead with a new can't-miss high school slasher. Fear Street: Prom Queen, which hit Netflix on May 23, takes viewers back to Shadyside, Ohio, in the year 1988, as six girls locked in a fierce race for prom queen are targeted by a masked killer. For the revival, Netflix recruited several members of Hollywood's rising class of stars: India Fowler as wallflower Lori Granger; Red Rocket's Suzanna Son as Lori's best friend Megan; Barbie breakout Ariana Greenblatt as burnout Christy Renault; Fina Strazza as queen bee Tiffany Falconer, and Ella Rubin, Rebecca Ablack, and Ilan O'Driscoll as Tiffany's minions.
In honor of the movie's streaming release, Greenblatt, Rubin, and Ablack sat down with Marie Claire to test their friendship with a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?. The trio was all smiles as they answered questions about the sports they each played growing up, first concerts, and botched tattoos. When they weren't laughing so hard that they nearly cried, they were talking over each other while recalling the major bout of food poisoning that took Greenblatt out on her first day of shooting. (Also, if you ever see the trio out and about together, they may be doing joint driving lessons.)
Watch the full challenge above, then head to Netflix to watch Fear Street: Prom Queen, streaming now.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence Are a Walking Billboard for The Row
They carried contrasting bags on a New York night out.
-
Queen Elizabeth Called One Aspect of Coronation "Horrible"
The late monarch's coronation took place 72 years ago, on June 2, 1953.
-
How Sardines Became Summer's Trendiest Catch
Tastemakers have been reeled in by novelty bags and tin-printed dresses.
-
Mia Threapleton May Play a Nun in 'The Phoenician Scheme,' But Her Makeup Evokes Earthly Delights
Heike Merker, the makeup designer on the new Wes Anderson film, breaks down Liesl's eyeshadow and lipstick.
-
The Only Sane Character in A24's Bromance Movie 'Friendship' Is the Female Lead—and That's By Design
The comedy starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson seems to agree that there’s humor to be found in the male loneliness epidemic.
-
Deepika Padukone Is Living the Dream
The global superstar has conquered film, fashion, and business, but her newest role might be the one she's had her sights on the longest: motherhood. Here, the actress opens up about how having a daughter has re-centered her universe.
-
The Cast of 'Another Simple Favor' Spills All in a Game of 'Mixed Drink'
The stars and their castmates joined us for a game of 'Mixed Drink' at the premiere of the comedy sequel.
-
In 'Sinners,' Music From the Past Liberates Us From the Present
In its musical moments, Ryan Coogler's vampire blockbuster makes a powerful statement about Black culture, ancestry, and art.
-
The Best Fairy Tale Movies of All Time
Princesses, mermaids, and true love's kiss, oh my!
-
After 25 Years, 'The Virgin Suicides' Is Still Influencing Artists Like Me
To coincide with the film's anniversary, Mia Berrin from Pom Pom Squad reflects on what it's meant to her artistic journey.
-
Youn Yuh-jung Poured Her Heart Into 'The Wedding Banquet'
The Oscar winner shares why the LGBTQ+ rom-com hit close to home and the message she hopes it sends to ''conservative'' Koreans.