The Royal Family has been experiencing a bit of puppy fever over the past year, with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales all welcoming new dogs into their homes. Queen Camilla was the first to start the puppy craze after her beloved Jack Russell terrier, Beth, died in 2024 and she adopted a new mixed-breed dog named Moley in early 2025. And The King was soon to follow, bringing an Italian truffle-hunting dog, Snuff, into the family shortly after, joining their rescue dog, Bluebell. But it turns out that like Queen Elizabeth's corgis, their trio of royal dogs can be quite the handful, as King Charles explained to French president Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Windsor Castle on July 8.

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, King Charles told Macron that Snuff, Moley and Bluebell can be a noisy group. "If you so much as cough, they start to bark, it may disturb your peace," The King said, per Hickling.

No word on if Princess Kate and Prince William's dog, Orla, and her new puppies fall into the frequently barking category, but the black spaniel recently welcomed her first babies, who starred in Prince William's 43rd birthday photo on June 21.

Queen Camilla poses with her new puppy, Moley, in a May 2025 photo. (Image credit: Shona Williams/The Royal Household)

Emmanuel Macron, King Charles and Prince William shared some jokes during a ceremonial welcome for the French president and his wife, Brigitte. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Apparently, the royals also joked about Prince William's height, with the Prince of Wales telling the French president, "I don’t know why I am so tall, ask my Pa, I’d also love to understand." Per Hickling, Macron remarked that William was "incredibly tall," with The King replying, "He is very tall. He’s six foot one, he is, ever so." However, the Prince of Wales set the record straight.

"Actually, I’m six foot three," he quipped. The lip reader claims that Macron then said to William: "Unlike us, we’re short."

President Macron and his wife, Brigitte, arrived at Windsor Castle on Tuesday afternoon, traveling through the town with The King, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales in a carriage procession ahead of a formal state banquet. The couple posed for a formal photo with The King and Queen on Wednesday morning before departing to meet Britain's prime minister, Keir Starmer.