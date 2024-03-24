Gisele Bündchen denies cheating on ex-husband Tom Brady.

Gisele Bündchen is addressing rumors she was unfaithful during her marriage to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.



In a recent interview with The New York Times, the model responded to allegations she had an affair with her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente, prior to her 2022 split from Brady.

“That is a lie,” Bündchen said. “I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid. I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.”



Bündchen and Brady first met in 2006 and were married for 13 years before filing for divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, citing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." The pair share two children together: Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” Bündchen continued. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family."

Model Gisele Bündchen during an interview on Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bündchen went on to say that despite online speculation and relentless public scrutiny, "no one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship.”

The mom of two also opened up about her newfound romance with Valente, seemingly confirming they're dating while saying that the relationship marks the "first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first."

"It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent," she added.

In a previous interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Bündchen addressed whether or not she would eventually decide to "open up (her) heart again to someone."



"Where my heart is now is where I am right now," the model responded at the time. "I'm living my truth and I'm not apologizing for it."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen A photo posted by gisele on

In the same sit down interview with Roberts, Bündchen opened up about her post-divorce life and what it's like to co-parent with Brady.



"I think there are easier days than others, but I think it’s amazing that the kids … they’re super smart children," she explained. "They know what they can get away with. So I think it’s natural that (our houses) have different rules and then kids just adapt.

"And they’re going to try to do what they want. And I can only control what I do," she added. "And I think for me, now is really about the balance."