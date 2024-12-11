Six European Royals Wore a Tiara on the Same Day During Two Dazzling Events

When it comes to the British royals, we're not often treated to a tiara moment, but luckily, the Europeans do bust out the jewels a bit more frequently. Tuesday, Dec. 10, however, was an especially dazzling day, as both the Swedish and Dutch royals attended major events that required equally major diamonds.

The Swedish royal family takes part in the Nobel Prize ceremony each December, and as usual, they pulled out all the stops in the tiara department. Queen Silvia led the way, wearing a show-stopping diamond tiara trimmed with sapphires known as the Leuchtenberg Sapphire Tiara, per The Court Jeweller.

She chose to wear the piece's matching earrings and brooch (the tiara is part of a suite of jewels dating back to 1810), but left the set's enormous necklace at home. The Swedish queen kept the sapphire theme going with a blue sequined gown and the most gorgeous twisted updo I've seen in a long time.

The heir to the throne, Crown Princess Victoria, went for a glittery pink Christer Lindarw gown with a sheer black overlay, pairing it with her go-to Baden Fringe Tiara. The all-diamond piece is laid out in a fringe design, somewhat similar to the one Queen Camilla recently pulled out of the vaults for the Qatari state banquet in London, and Victoria wore the tiara with pink topaz and diamond drop earrings to go with her gown.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia stood with their daughter (and future queen) Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Silvia rocked an elegant updo with her sapphire-and-diamond tiara. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Madeleine—who recently moved back to Sweden from Florida with husband Chris O'Neill and their daughters—stunned in a sparkling green off-the-shoulder Fadi El Khoury gown with a dramatic train. Her tiara is perhaps my favorite of the night, the Connaught Diamond Tiara.

Its looped designs feature flower-like diamonds and dangling diamond drops, and the tiara can actually be worn as a necklace, too—as The Court Jeweller pointed out, Madeline wore it this way to the 2016 Nobel event. She brought out the green in her gown with sparkling emerald and diamond earrings and a matching brooch.

Last but certainly not least, Prince Carl Philip's wife, Princess Sofia, looked incredible in a royal blue gown by designer Soeren Le Schmidt; per UFO No More, it was a bespoke piece she wore for a recent Vogue Scandinavia shoot. Sofia chose to wear her wedding tiara, which is a clever diamond piece that can be customized with different stones at the top.

For the Nobels, the princess—who is expecting her fourth child in February—chose to use London blue topaz accents to go with her gown, and she wore matching topaz and diamond drop earrings.

Princess Sofia, who is expecting her fourth child, looked radiant in blue while Princess Madeleine shimmered in a green gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and Princess Catherina-Amalia joined Portugese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for a photo op. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Catharina-Amalia looked regal in a periwinkle cape gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to the Netherlands, the country's royal family hosted a state visit for the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa—and the Dutch ladies brought out some gorgeous diamond tiaras for the occasion.

The ever-fabulous Queen Maxima looked glamorous in a diplomatic gown, choosing a scarlet hue to represent one of the colors of the Portugese flag. She paired the patterned Jan Taminiau style, which she's worn on previous occasions, with a huge ruby and diamond tiara.

The piece comes from the Mellerio Ruby Parure, a set of jewels that was given as a Christmas gift to the Netherlands' Queen Emma in 1888, per The Court Jeweller. For the banquet, Queen Maxima also wore the set's matching earrings, bracelet and three-strand necklace.

And rounding out the group was Princess Catharina-Amalia—the country's 21-year-old future queen—who glittered in the prettiest periwinkle gown. The cape-style Tadashi Soji design was covered in sparkling sequins, and she wore the dress with the same diamond star tiara her mother wore on her wedding day.

As for the rest of her look, she brought out even more bling, wearing a massive diamond necklace and bracelet along with glittering drop earrings. A look fit for a future queen, indeed.