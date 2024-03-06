Gisele Bünchen Breaks Down in Tears During Interview When Discussing Her Divorce From Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen couldn't help but get emotional when she discussed her divorce from former NFL star Tom Brady in a recent interview.



On Wednesday, March 6, ABC News released a trailer teasing an upcoming interview with the former Victoria's Secret angel and Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. In it, Bündchen can be seen breaking down in tears when she starts to address her 2020 split from the retired quarterback.

"At the end of the day, if you're not truthful to who you are, then it doesn't work," the model said.

According to Bündchen , the end of her marriage was "the death of a dream," prompting Roberts to ask the model and mom of two a simple question: "How are you?"

"Well, when you say..." Bündchen starts to reply, before becoming so emotional she can no longer speak and instead turns her head away from the camera. “Sorry guys. I don’t know. Can I have a little moment?”

The interview teaser also highlights Bündchen discussing what it's like to co-parent with her ex-husband—the former couple share daughter Vivian, 11, and son Benjamin, 14.

"I think, you know, there’s easier days than others and I can only control what I do," she said. During another moment in the trailer, Bünchen says: "Everything I've experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don't want."



"Where my heart is now is where I am right now," Bündchen says at the very end of the clip. "I'm living my truth and I'm not apologizing for it."

Bündchen and Brady divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. In a previous interview with People, the model opened up about what her first year of single parent life was like.

“It’s been very tough on my family,” she told the outlet at the time. “It’s been a lot—in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrive at the 2019 Met Gala on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After rumors surfaced online that Brady was reportedly dating Irina Shayk, a source close to Bündchen told People that the supermodel was unfazed by the idea that her ex had moved on.

"(Bündchen) is on holiday in Brazil at the moment and is living her life, but she’s said in the past that she just wants him to be happy,” the source told the publication at the time.



In a 2023 interview with Vogue Brasil , the supermodel got candid about her split, telling the outlet: “Breakups are never easy."

“I’ve always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow,” she said at the time.