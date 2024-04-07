Shakira Says Her Pregnancies Actually Changed the Way She Sings

Superstar singer Shakira is convinced that her pregnancies actually changed the way she sings.



During a recent appearance on the unconventional celebrity interview YouTube show Hot Ones, the Colombian singer and songwriter says her voice is different now that she's a mom.



"I noticed that after my pregnancies my voice got thicker, more rounded more full," she explained. "Also my choices are more mature, I have evolved as a woman, as a person. My intellect has evolved."



The music star shares two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with her ex-partner and retired professional soccer player Gerard Piqué.



The star also admitted that she thinks she "used to overdo the cries in my voice."

"It’s too much. I think it was exaggerated," she added. "Too much Shakira.” (Is that even possible?!)

In a 2014 interview with Hello!, the star opened up about becoming a mother to Milan and preparing to welcome her youngest, Sasha, to the world.

"When you have a baby, when you feel his love, you feel so at peace with the world," she said at the time. "You just want to share the good news and share how happy you feel."



And in a 2015 interview with People, she admitted that while motherhood is a wonderful, life-changing experience, it's also "one of the most difficult things I've done in my life."

"I've been on the most challenging stages performing in front of really demanding audiences and I've been meeting with world leaders who sometimes make you a little bit apprehensive, but nothing has made me so self-conscious as being a mom," she told the publication. "Every day I wonder if I'm doing the right thing. I just want to improve in the job, the hardest job on earth."

After Shakira and Piqué ended their relationship in June 2022, the singer told Elle that she was doing everything she could to "conceal" the split from her sons.

"I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life," she explained. The mom eventually reached a custody agreement with her ex-partner in November 2022.

"I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation," she told the publication at the time. "And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."