Rihanna Reveals Third Pregnancy at Met Gala 2025

The pop star surprised fans by showing off a baby bump on fashion's biggest night.

Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino's avatar
By
published
in News

Rihanna is going to be a mom again—and she chose the perfect night to announce the news. Music's most stylish mom stepped out of the Carlyle Hotel in a Miu Miu crop top and skirt that showed off her growing belly as she headed to the Met Gala 2025 on a rainy night in NYC.

The "Umbrella" singer, who is already a mom to sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, with A$AP Rocky, bared her baby bump in a long-sleeved ribbed top and a matching skirt, adding coordinating knee socks and gray heels.

Rihanna, who ducked under an umbrella, carried a brown fur stole and covered her hair with a black cap ahead of the Met Gala red carpet—and of course, the "Diamonds" singer wore a thick chain of diamonds around her neck.

Rihanna welcomed her first son, RZA, with A$AP Rocky in May 2022 and gave birth to their second son, Riot Rose, in August 2023.

Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York.

Rihanna revealed her baby bump outside the Carlyle Hotel in NYC.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna in a gray outfit outside the Mark Hotel

She ducked under an umbrella outside the hotel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She opened up about giving birth to her first son in a February 2023 interview with British Vogue, sharing, "It was beautiful. I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts."

During both of her pregnancies she showed off her baby bumps in a range of belly-baring looks—and the Met Gala was no exception. She wore a bump-hugging bridal white gown to the 2023 Met Gala, the last time she attended the event after having to back out in 2024 due to a case of the flu.

To celebrate International Women's Day, Rihanna revealed the glam way she gave birth, sharing several hospital photos and writing, "And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening." Somehow I have a feeling she'll be repeating the look for baby number three.

Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

