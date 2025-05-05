Rihanna Reveals Third Pregnancy at Met Gala 2025
The pop star surprised fans by showing off a baby bump on fashion's biggest night.
Rihanna is going to be a mom again—and she chose the perfect night to announce the news. Music's most stylish mom stepped out of the Carlyle Hotel in a Miu Miu crop top and skirt that showed off her growing belly as she headed to the Met Gala 2025 on a rainy night in NYC.
The "Umbrella" singer, who is already a mom to sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, with A$AP Rocky, bared her baby bump in a long-sleeved ribbed top and a matching skirt, adding coordinating knee socks and gray heels.
Rihanna, who ducked under an umbrella, carried a brown fur stole and covered her hair with a black cap ahead of the Met Gala red carpet—and of course, the "Diamonds" singer wore a thick chain of diamonds around her neck.
Rihanna welcomed her first son, RZA, with A$AP Rocky in May 2022 and gave birth to their second son, Riot Rose, in August 2023.
She opened up about giving birth to her first son in a February 2023 interview with British Vogue, sharing, "It was beautiful. I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts."
During both of her pregnancies she showed off her baby bumps in a range of belly-baring looks—and the Met Gala was no exception. She wore a bump-hugging bridal white gown to the 2023 Met Gala, the last time she attended the event after having to back out in 2024 due to a case of the flu.
To celebrate International Women's Day, Rihanna revealed the glam way she gave birth, sharing several hospital photos and writing, "And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening." Somehow I have a feeling she'll be repeating the look for baby number three.
