It used to be that once the strip turned pink, closets became a breeding ground for muumuus, stretchy pants, and floral prints. But not anymore. Today, pregnant people are no longer expected to hide their bellies under layers of ill-fitting clothing. Thanks to stylish power moms like Rihanna, fashionable—even sexy—maternity wear has become the norm.

The pop star has worked tirelessly over her three pregnancies to shift the conversation around style and motherhood. “[Pregnancy’s] a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “Fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal. It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

For the beauty mogul, cut-out dresses have become a mat style signature. And though she only announced baby number three earlier this month, Rihanna has already worn several. At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival this week, the star walked the red carpet in a turquoise Alaïa number with several belly cut-outs.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend at the Highest 2 Lowest premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on May 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not 24 hours later, she was at it again, stepping out in the South of France sporting an even spicier design. While out with her partner A$AP Rocky, Rihanna wore a saucy LBD that put her bump on full display.

It featured a huge cut-out across the torso and a thigh-high slit that reached all the way to her hip. Ever one to fearlessly show skin, the "Umbrella" singer continued that energy with a pair of $745 lucite naked heels from Manolo Blahnik.

The pop star wore another belly-baring dress only one day later, while out with her children's father A$AP Rocky. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Manolo Blahnik Pvc Scolto 90 Sandal $746 at FWRD

Her date night look was styled minimally. Beyond her foot-forward high heels and a glitzy gold watch, the pop star accessorized only with a rectangular clutch bag. But, since this is Rihanna we're talking about, the bag in question just so happened to be one of fashion's most sought-after styles.

The singer busted out her favorite Le Teckel Clutch, which she debuted two months prior. Like her Cannes red carpet dress, the purse also came from Alaïa—unofficial sponsors of Rihanna's maternity style. It featured an elongated silhouette with tiny top handles, for a new take on their viral handbag design.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ALAÏA Le Teckel Clutch Textured Leather Tote $2,350 at NET-A-PORTER

Bottom line: Fashion, like motherhood, takes no days off.