Bella Hadid's Now-Signature Coach Brooklyn Bag Is Over $200 Off This Amazon Prime Day
Calling all Coach collectors—Bella included.
My Amazon app is working overtime this week. From now until Friday, new Prime Day deals are popping up every minute. Thankfully, the Marie Claire team is only covering the best fashion deals, so I know which purchases are worth ordering for real. This morning, however, I was doing my own deep dive and came across a sale so shocking I thought Jeff Bezos was pranking me himself.
Bella Hadid's now-signature Coach Brooklyn bag is on major markdown. That's right, the hobo bag she carried to It-item status is available for $282—43 percent off—instead of the usual $495. That's over $200 off a supermodel-worthy splurge. Hadid's black leather version is still full price, but I'm still considering it, too. (Once you buy one Coach bag, you'll buy them all—as Hadid's own designer bag collection can attest.)
As of right now, Hadid owns the Brooklyn bag in two colors. She first debuted the spacious black best-seller in July 2024. Given its "distinctly New York attitude," Hadid took it out and about in NYC. The "Natural Grain Leather/Brass/Black" version sold out instantly after Hadid paired it with vintage Gucci pants, as do most model-approved pieces.
A few hours later, the Brooklyn Bag reappeared on Hadid's shoulders, this time alongside a puff-sleeve blouse and capris. Once again, she chose the 39 model, which can fit a 15" laptop, plus all of her essentials. Coach also offers a 28 option, which is also marked down for Prime Day from $295 to $206.
By August, Hadid already secured her second Brooklyn—the same 39 style in the Suede/Brass/Sand shade. Hadid curated denim shorts and vintage Dior cowboy boots to complement the bag's country-fied finish. The Brooklyn's gold hardware even matched her $6,500 diamond pinky ring from SHAY.
Like any devoted Coach connoisseur, the Orebella founder's collection is ever-expanding. Her newest addition is the Empire Carryall Bag 34 in patent leather. The glossy black glaze falls under the east-west bag trend and retails for $450. It's not currently on clearance for Prime Day, but Amazon may have a few tricks up its sleeve.
Prime Day is the perfect time to snatch the Coach bag sitting in your cart (I'm talking to you, Hadid). Ahead, shop Amazon's best Coach sales including the Brooklyn bag, before Hadid gets her hands on them.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Coach Bags On Sale for Prime Day
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.