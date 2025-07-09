My Amazon app is working overtime this week. From now until Friday, new Prime Day deals are popping up every minute. Thankfully, the Marie Claire team is only covering the best fashion deals, so I know which purchases are worth ordering for real. This morning, however, I was doing my own deep dive and came across a sale so shocking I thought Jeff Bezos was pranking me himself.

Bella Hadid's now-signature Coach Brooklyn bag is on major markdown. That's right, the hobo bag she carried to It-item status is available for $282—43 percent off—instead of the usual $495. That's over $200 off a supermodel-worthy splurge. Hadid's black leather version is still full price, but I'm still considering it, too. (Once you buy one Coach bag, you'll buy them all—as Hadid's own designer bag collection can attest.)

As of right now, Hadid owns the Brooklyn bag in two colors. She first debuted the spacious black best-seller in July 2024. Given its "distinctly New York attitude," Hadid took it out and about in NYC. The "Natural Grain Leather/Brass/Black" version sold out instantly after Hadid paired it with vintage Gucci pants, as do most model-approved pieces.

Bella Hadid debuted the Coach Brooklyn bag alongside Gucci pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few hours later, the Brooklyn Bag reappeared on Hadid's shoulders, this time alongside a puff-sleeve blouse and capris. Once again, she chose the 39 model, which can fit a 15" laptop, plus all of her essentials. Coach also offers a 28 option, which is also marked down for Prime Day from $295 to $206.

Later that day, she returned to the street style scene with the Brooklyn back in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By August, Hadid already secured her second Brooklyn—the same 39 style in the Suede/Brass/Sand shade. Hadid curated denim shorts and vintage Dior cowboy boots to complement the bag's country-fied finish. The Brooklyn's gold hardware even matched her $6,500 diamond pinky ring from SHAY.

In August, Bella was spotted with a new suede version, the same Brooklyn currently on sale. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Like any devoted Coach connoisseur, the Orebella founder's collection is ever-expanding. Her newest addition is the Empire Carryall Bag 34 in patent leather. The glossy black glaze falls under the east-west bag trend and retails for $450. It's not currently on clearance for Prime Day, but Amazon may have a few tricks up its sleeve.

In March 2025, Bella was spotted with the Empire Carryall in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Prime Day is the perfect time to snatch the Coach bag sitting in your cart (I'm talking to you, Hadid). Ahead, shop Amazon's best Coach sales including the Brooklyn bag, before Hadid gets her hands on them.

