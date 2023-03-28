FAQs

How can I get free shipping at ASOS? You can get free shipping on your ASOS order with a minimum total of $49.99. Your order should be shipped to your home address within 4-7 business days. There is also ‘ASOS Premier’ shipping for $24.99 a year, which will give you unlimited free shipping on each order. Be sure to check this page too for the occasional free shipping promo code for orders less than $49.99.

How can I get 20% off at ASOS? ASOS does offer regular promotions, including 20% off discounts or more. You can also refer a friend for 20% off your order. Your friend will get 20% off their order when they use your referral code too.

Does ASOS offer student discount? Yes. ASOS has a 10% student discount to help students save with their orders. However, this is only valid on full-priced products. It’s worth noting sometimes ASOS will give stronger student discounts. Previous student promotions included 30% off during Black Friday.

When are the ASOS sales? There are sales at ASOS throughout the year. Simply go to their ‘Sale’ section for price drops on everything from dresses to swimwear. You can also shop the ‘Outlet’ section for further markdowns and exclusive brands such as London Rebel. Some of the best times to shop the sales are during seasonal events such as Black Friday or Christmas.

Can I get a birthday promo code at ASOS? Yes. Simply sign up for a free ASOS account and complete your personal information, including your birth date. When it’s close to your birthday, ASOS will usually send you an exclusive promo code. These have previously been 10% off your order. Make sure to double-check the terms and conditions of your coupon to know when it’s valid until.

Hints and tips

Enjoy Free Shipping

Do you know about the free shipping promotions from ASOS? They offer free shipping on orders of $49.99 or more. Considering the many fantastic brands on site, it’s not difficult to reach this minimum total. Your order will be shipped within 4-7 working days. For orders less than $49.99, standard shipping costs $7-$10 per order depending on your home address. If you shop at ASOS often, then it might be worth signing up for ASOS Premier. This will give you free unlimited Express shipping for a whole year when you pay an annual charge of $24.99. This works out to be $2.08 a month, which can be worth paying if you’re already shopping at ASOS regularly.

The ASOS Outlet

Shop the ASOS Outlet page for designer labels and brands at lower prices. You can even save up to 70% off the latest fashion and exclusive clothing. Popular brands included in the Outlet are Brave Soul, Love Moschino, and French Connection. From clothing, shoes, bags, and sunglasses, there are plenty of products included in the Outlet. To find the Outlet, simply go to the homepage and click ‘Outlet’ from the menu bar. You can sort your results by brand, price, product type, and even discount percentage. Make sure to check this page for the latest Outlet promotions and new markdowns.

Student Savings

Are you a student looking to update your wardrobe on a budget? ASOS offers a 10% student discount for students at college or university. Whether you’re searching for wardrobe staples or party outfits, you can look and feel great with savings at ASOS. Simply go to the ASOS website and click on ‘10% Student Discount’ in the website footer. You’ll need to complete the student discount form with your education email and institution. You can even tailor your marketing preferences to menswear or womenswear. Once you’ve signed up, you should be sent your unique student discount code.

The ASOS Black Friday Sale

Be sure to sign up for ASOS for notifications so you don’t miss their Black Friday sale. The fashion brand usually has significant savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Last year, this included 70% off everything. Students have also previously been given an increased student discount of 30% off their orders. With hundreds of brands, shoppers can usually find a discount on clothing they love. Make sure to sign up for the newsletter or download their app to be kept updated on sales. We’ll also update this page closer to the sales with the latest promotions and early discounts.

Download the ASOS App

With hundreds of brands, shopping the ASOS app makes it simple to find new products and sales at ASOS. You can download the app on Android with Google Play or iOS with the App Store. You can ask for stock notifications, sales updates, and save your favorite products. This makes it easier than ever to save on your order and never miss out on your favorite styles. Occasionally, you might find an app-exclusive sale or promo code too.

Regular Promotions

Be sure to check the homepage of the ASOS website when you shop the latest fashion and clothing. You can usually find regular promotions on this page. We’ve previously seen flash discounts here of 30% on Outlet items and 50% off hoodies and coats. You can always check this page for the latest promotions and sales too.

Check the Sale

Are you always looking for a saving on your ASOS buys? You can always shop the sale for strong discounts on clothing, shoes, and more. The sale is separate from the Outlet section, as these designs are from more well-known brands. You’ll find brands such as Adidas, & Other Stories, and Calvin Klein. To find the sale section, go to the homepage and click ‘Sale’ from the menu bar.

How to Use Your ASOS Promo Code