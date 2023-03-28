FAQs

Does FARFETCH offer Same Day Delivery? Yes, they offer Same Day Delivery if you order before 11am in the following cities: Barcelona, Berlin, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Manchester, Miami, Milan, New York, Paris, Rome and Shanghai.

How does FARFETCH help with sustainability? FARFETCH offers several environmentally-conscious programs to help promote sustainability. It launched its FARFETCH Second Life program in 2021, which allows people to sell back their pre-loved items and add to the circular economy. Pre-owned items are then repaired, recycled or reused, and sold at a discount to help reduce fashion industry waste. Now you can buy secondhand, too! The FARFETCH Refresh program allows customers to get rid of clothes they no longer wear while earning FARFETCH credits in a simple, hassle-free way – just order a Refresh bag (currently available to US and UK residents). They also offer conscious shipping, with minimal packaging, use renewable energy in their office spaces and highlight sustainable-conscious designers like Stella McCartney and Reformation.

What is FARFETCH’s return policy? Can I return beauty items? Yes, some beauty items can be returned as long as they are unopened and unused with the packaging seal still intact. Certain beauty products – those containing flammable materials or ingredients that may falter during return shipping – cannot be returned. Make sure to check individual beauty items before you purchase.

Which payment methods does FARFETCH accept? FARFETCH accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Apple Pay, Discover, Diners, Maestro, JCB, JDpay, Afterpay, Alipay, HB Pay, WeChat, UnionPay, iDEAL and Boleto. Payment options vary by country.

Hints and Tips

As an online luxury marketplace, FARFETCH is known for its strong relationships with brands and designers. This allows FARFETCH to distribute the newest designer items as soon as they’re released. Their exclusive collabs (read: Gucci x Disney and Ganni x Levi’s) and limited-edition releases have anchored them as the go-to luxury purchasing platform for savvy fashionistas. Their Pre-Owned section also offers exclusive vintage pieces, like Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags, Cartier Watches, Chanel boots and Versace dresses. For the most significant discounts on designer items, check out their sale section, where you can find women’s, men’s and beauty selections up to 85% off.

Shop Their Curated Collections: Since FARFETCH is known for its cutting-edge curation, check out the Trending tab on the website. Here you’ll find the newest collections and Boutique Guides, which present the latest street styles, trends and collaborations. FARFETCH’s seamless sync allows members to save items to lists, request sizing info on items, create outfits and more.

Register for Student or Essential Worker Discounts: FARFETCH customer appreciation is some of the best, with discounts for Essential Workers, Healthcare Professionals, Students, First Responders and Government Workers. Simply self-identify on their website and you’ll receive up to 10% off regular retail prices!

How to use FARFETCH promo codes

1. Click the discount deal you want on this page, then click the “Get Offer at FARFETCH” button.

2. This will take you to the FARFETCH website, where you can sign in or register for a new account.

3. Click your country’s delivery destination and currency.

4. Browse the FARFETCH website to find the items you’d like to purchase, then add them to your shopping bag.

5. When you've finished browsing, click on the shopping bag icon at the top right-hand corner of the website and fill in your payment and shipping information.

6. Under your payment information, you’ll see a section for “Insert Your Promo Code.” Paste any promo codes here.

7. Finally, click “Apply,” and your discount should automatically be applied to your order.

What we recommend buying from FARFETCH

FARFETCH is the absolute go-to when it comes to trending and hard-to-find luxury pieces. If you’re desperate to get the newest Jacquemus bag or a limited edition Stella McCartney jacket, you can probably find it here. It’s especially wonderful for those who don’t have access to designer boutiques. With FARFETCH, you can have the same access to brands like Yves Saint Laurent, PatBo, Polene, Laur and Miu Miu and have them easily ship items to your location.

Behind the scenes, Marie Claire editors are always chatting about the newest items they just picked up on FARFETCH. We even profiled one of their marketing pros , who snagged Fenty Pearl Drop Hoops, the Proenza Schouler Cotton Poplin Shirt Dress, a New York or Nowhere Sweatshirt, Frame Le Original Reverse Jeans and Garrett Leight eyeglasses off the famed website. We also highly recommend looking at the vintage Chanel and Hermes in their Pre-Loved section which, at the very least, will make you drool for the design.

If you’re looking for some unique pieces from the current collection, click on the Fashion Icons tab, where you can check out the Marine Serre Intarsia-Knit Logo Knitted Vest , their exclusive JW Anderson bags or the Marni x Carhartt collab that everyone is absolutely raving about. Up-and-comers making a mark on the FARFETCH site are Romanian clothing designer Manuri and Simihaze Beauty, created by twin sisters and DJs, Simi and Haze Khadra.

Our editors are also digging the in-house line they launched in 2021, There Was One. Fave pieces from the collection are the cream mock neck chunky knit sweater, the pleat-detail tailored trousers and the contrasting-trim fitted evening dress. Depend on these durable classics to add structure and style to your wardrobe. FARFETCH is a one-stop shop for avant-garde fashion finds that ship across the world.