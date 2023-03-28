FAQs

Does Neiman Marcus have free shipping? Neiman Marcus offers free standard shipping for all orders placed on the website. There is no order minimum to qualify for the free shipping offer. There are also paid upgrade options available for expedited shipping if you’d like your order a little sooner rather than later.

Does Neiman Marcus have free returns? Neiman Marcus offers free returns for products as long as the item is returned within 15 days of delivery. Products must be in new, unworn condition to be eligible for a return. If the product is returned after the 15-day window, a $9.95 return fee will be applied. Some products are marked as “Final Sale” and cannot be returned at all.

Does Neiman Marcus have student discounts? As of writing, Neiman Marcus does not offer a student discount. This is subject to change in the future and we’ll be sure to let you know if we catch wind of such a program.

Does Neiman Marcus have a newsletter? Neiman Marcus has a free email-based newsletter that customers can sign up for. This is a great opportunity for regular customers that want to stay up to date on upcoming sales, new products, and receive exclusive offers. You can sign up for the newsletter on the Neiman Marcus homepage and can always opt out at any time.

Does Neiman Marcus have sales? Neiman Marcus hosts sales periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. If you want to stay informed of upcoming sales, sign up for the newsletter. If you’re in a hurry, you can always check out the dedicated sales section on the website which lists all of the products they have that are currently listed at a discount.

Hints and tips

Shopping at Neiman Marcus almost always guarantees you a high-end experience but that doesn’t mean you have to endure high-end prices. With a few of these tips and tricks in mind, you can take home some quality luxury goods without overspending. Most of these tips will work for everyone but some are geared toward more regular shoppers.

Shop during sales: If you’re not in a rush, you can always wait around for a good sale to roll around. These pop up periodically throughout the year, usually around holidays. If you don’t want to wait, you can always check out the sales page (opens in new tab) on the Neiman Marcus website which is regularly updated with products that are marked down in price. You can even sort them by category which makes browsing a little bit easier.

Sign up for the newsletter: Regular customers can always sign up for the Neiman Marcus newsletter. This is a great way to stay informed of upcoming sales, new products, and receive exclusive offers. It’s free to join and you can always opt out at any time. To join the newsletter, enter your email address at the bottom of the main Neiman Marcus homepage.

Sign up for Incircle Works Credit Card: Regular customers may want to consider signing up for the Incircle Works credit card. Using this credit card at Neiman Marcus or Bergdorf Goodman will allow you to accumulate points. These points can be redeemed for rewards on future purchases. This is a more dedicated option for savings but can definitely be worth the investment if you’re a regular at Neiman Marcus.

Download the Neiman Marcus App: Neiman Marcus has a mobile app available for customers with a smartphone. This app has built-in features that can make the shopping experience easier and save you time. The app has personalized recommendations to help you find products and a messaging system to communicate with personal style advisors.

How to use your Neiman Marcus promo code

Using promo codes at Neiman Marcus is pretty straightforward and works like most other online retailers. Promo codes often have terms that only make them applicable to certain products or valid for a short period of time. Double-check the promo code details before using it for your purchase.

Add the product (or products) you want to purchase to your cart, known as a shopping bag on the Neiman Marcus website. Open the shopping bag. Click the checkout button. On the right-hand side of the checkout screen, enter the promo code into the empty field. Click Apply. Complete the checkout as normal.

What we recommend buying from Neiman Marcus

Because of the vast selection of products at Neiman Marcus, there’s quite a bit to choose from. When it comes to pinpointing what we exactly recommend, it’s a little hard to choose. While you can certainly find individual components and accent pieces for outfits, we’ve previously recommended Neiman Marcus for one of their complete ensembles in our list of best matching sets .