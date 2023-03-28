FAQs

How do I get a Lacoste promo code? You’ll find plenty of discounts at Lacoste throughout the year. Make sure to check this page for our best Lacoste promo codes and coupons. Whether you’re shopping for Lacoste shoes or shirts, you can do so for less with one of our Lacoste promo codes. Simply enter your promo code into the voucher box and apply it to your order.

Can I get free shipping at Lacoste? If your order is over $49, then you can get free shipping at Lacoste. Otherwise, Economy Shipping costs $5. You might also be able to find the occasional free shipping promo code here, so make sure to bookmark this page for later.

Does Lacoste have student discount? At the moment, Lacoste does not have any student discount partnerships with third-party student discount pages. However, you might be able to find the odd student promotion or promo code on this page. For the best student deals, make sure to read our advice for savings and the latest deals.

Does Lacoste have a military discount? Yes. Lacoste has a 10% discount on all orders for Military personnel. If you’re a military member, you can verify your work by using ID.me. You’ll be able to use this promotion on one order each week. It’s worth knowing that you cannot use a military discount on gift cards or with other promo codes. To access your discount, simply click on our Lacoste military discount promo code.

Are there Lacoste clearance sales? Lacoste does have a sales section where you can find the best deals and discounts on luxury sports clothing. To make saving easier, you can shop sale by women, men or kids categories too. We will also keep this page updated with the best sales and promotions.

Hints and tips

Newsletter Offers - Save on your next order of designer clothing by signing up for the Lacoste newsletter. You’ll be sent exclusive discounts and even Lacoste promo codes. You can sign up with your email address and details for free. You’ll be sent the best Lacoste deals as they appear. If you provide your birthday date too, you might get a promo code when it arrives. If you prefer, you can sign up for text discounts instead. Check this page for regular promotions too.

Save with Sales - Shop the sale section to find price drops on your most-wished-for Lacoste polos and clothing. Whilst Lacoste focuses on their premise of durable elegance, you might still be able to find durable designer fashion for less in the sale. It’s worth knowing that we’ve noticed sale events before with up to 50% off. Some top items previously included in the sale are:

Lacoste Monogram Hooded Sweatshirt

Lacoste Unisex Organic Cotton Polo

Lacoste x Minecraft Organic Cotton T-Shirt

Keep an eye out for the sale events throughout the year too, such as the semi-annual sale. You’ll usually find the best promotions when shopping these times.

Join the Loyalty Club - Be part of the elite Le Club Lacoste and you’ll get valuable points on your Lacoste orders. Simply sign up with your email address to start earning on your orders. For every $1 dollar you spend, you’ll get 10 points. Once you have enough points, you can use them towards your next Lacoste order. This is a three-tier loyalty program, meaning the more you spend then the more rewards you’ll pick up.

Lacoste will also send you early access to sales so you’ll never miss a saving on luxury fashion. It’s a simple way to stay ahead of the game with both your fashion and savings.

Reasonable Shipping - When placing an order at Lacoste, there are some reasonable shipping charges starting with Economy at $5. Whilst shipping is not free, it is a small charge in comparison to other designer companies. You can also check this page for the occasional free delivery code or free delivery event. Our previous free shipping codes have usually been available on all orders. If you can wait for your order, then it might be worth waiting for one of these promo codes. It’s worth knowing that returns are completely free and you can make a return within 30 days.

How to use your Lacoste promo code