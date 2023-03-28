FAQs

How do I get free shipping at Anthropologie? Anthropologie has free shipping on most orders; yay! You usually have to spend $50 or more, which is not difficult to do when shopping through the diverse range of items on Anthropologie’s website. If you require faster shipping options, affordable rates for expedited shipping are available, starting at $22.95 for express and $27.95 for overnight.

Does Anthropologie have reward discounts? Absolutely. If you join Anthropologie’s AnthroPerks program with the creation of an online account, you can get specialized deals that feel like little tokens of appreciation. From redeemable codes to birthday discounts, AnthroPerks is like a little shopping helper

Does Anthropologie ever have sales? Yes, and often. We are particular fans of Anthropologie’s sale on sale event, where you can take an extra 30-40-50 percent off already marked down items. If you do the math, that equals big savings—making you one thrifty shopper.

Hints and Tips

Like a bazaar full of marvels or a curio shop of wonders, Anthropologie is filled with treasures that you’ll want to take home with you. Though it has affordable options, its distinctive aesthetic and quality items means that Anthropologie is often a higher value, and finding ways to save can boost your shopping experience with them—ensuring that you are able to collect their trinkets without worry.

Sales Galore: At Anthropologie, the opportunities to save are endless. On what seems like a whim for the brand, Anthropologie will have flash sale events on specific products (i.e. “30% off mirrors”), general sales on your purchase (i.e. “10% off your cart”), and more. Perhaps the most exciting sale Anthropologie has is the popular “sale on sale,” where the brand offers an extra 30, 40, and sometimes 50 percent off sale items, resulting in some serious savings. You could practically get those items in your cart for free!

Free Shipping: Another desirable draw is that Anthropologie always has free shipping available for orders over $50, so you don’t have to stress about that additional $10 fee that feels like wasted money. If you were hoping for free shipping on all orders of any size, don’t fret! Anthropologie occasionally offers free shipping on any order during special promotions, so keep your eyes peeled for it on either the Anthro site or on our coupon page.

Loyalty Program: If you’re obsessed with Anthropologie like we are, getting on the AnthroPerks program is a no brainer. The program is as easy as “ABC”; A being for access (meaning you’ll get early access to sales and new arrivals), B being for bonus (meaning you’ll get birthday discounts and more special perks), and C being for convenience (meaning faster shipping and more of a hassle-free shopping experience). All you have to do is sign up for free.

How to use Anthropologie coupons

Marie Claire is your one-stop shop for all Anthropologie saving opportunities. We are consistently tracking the website for the best How to use Anthropologie coupons and sale events so our readers have a single source to find them all in one place for convenient shopping. Using a coupon is simple:

What we recommend buying from Anthropologie

From cottagecore queens to best-dressed teachers, Anthropologie caters to all kinds of personal styles. Wherever you fall on the whimsical fashion spectrum, Anthropologie will have an outfit for you that will have you looking and feeling your finest.

If you’re looking to craft a distinctive style, Anthropologie has so many unique pieces that aren’t simple, run-of-the-mill options you tend to see at many retailers. Though there are more neutral options, many Anthropologie designs offer variety in details, accents, silhouettes, and prints. It’s hard to not stand out in an Anthropologie look as the brand puts a quirky twist on trendy styles that feel both contemporary and classic.

Similarly to the brand’s clothing options, Anthropologie’s home decor is equally unique. Lots of modern home decor can be plain, but Anthropologie’s homeware section is full of character. Little trinkets that seem insignificant can make a huge difference in your home, from sculptural planter boxes to artsy ceramic mugs to woven hand towels. If you’re looking to spruce up the rooms of your house—think a kitchen refresh, bedroom update, or even a bathroom transformation—Anthropologie has a range of goods that beautify its surrounding spaces.