FAQs

How Much Does Shipping Cost at Bergdorf Goodman? Bergdorf Goodman’s legacy of great customer service has never stopped. They still proudly offer free shipping on all orders to anywhere in the US. There is no minimum or maximum order to achieve this benefit.

Does Bergdorf Goodman ship outside the US? Yes! You can experience luxury from anywhere in the world with Bergdorf Goodman’s concierge service. Customers outside the United States can have access to exclusive and coveted pieces available at the New York City flagship store by placing an order through an associate. For more information on this service, email BGconcierge@bergdorfgoodman.com.



Does Bergdorf Goodman accept returns? Bergdorf Goodman has a very generous return policy and accepts most in-store returns and exchanges within 30 days of receipt. All returnable items must be in unused and undamaged condition and include original tags and packaging. Altered, customized, perishable, personalized and "clearance" items cannot be returned. Chanel handbags, accessories and clothing can also be returned within 14 days of receipt and exchanged within 30 days. Eligible online merchandise may be returned free of charge if received within 15 days of the delivery date. After 15 days of delivery, and for all clearance items, a return fee of $9.95 will be applied. You can start a return – either for the New York City store or the online store – by signing in to your Bergdorf Goodman account or calling 1-888-774-2424.

Can I Get a Price Adjustment at Bergdorf Goodman? Yes. For most regular products, price adjustments are available within 10 days from the date of purchase. You can get a price adjustment on your purchase in one of two ways: by simply calling 1-888-774-2424 or texting 972-476-8536.

Hints and Tips

Bergdorf Goodman has been considered the clothing store of choice for many celebrities and the nouveau riche but you, too, can get a taste of the good life. Their luxury lines and exclusive offerings are now accessible to all, whether you’re looking for a simple Dolce & Gabbana dress, something fresh and funky from Jonathan Simkhai or hoping to drop some serious cash (like the 200 sets of white mink earmuffs once purchased here by Elizabeth Taylor). While you do still need a private invite to see a John Galliano or Marc Jacobs runway show, you can still buy these designers’ books, sweaters and bags from the convenience of your phone. Better yet – customers often rave about the bargains you can get for designer clothing in the sale section.

Shop Their Exclusive Collections: Bergdorf Goodman is still the leader in exclusive designer collections. Recent collections only offered at Bergdorf Goodman include Marc Jacobs, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe, Oscar de la Renta, Guerlain perfumes and Daniella Kronfl jewels. You’ll find all their exclusive and newest collections by clicking the “Exclusive to BG” tab on their website. Secret tip: Be quick! Many of these BG collections sell out because of their exclusive nature.

Shop Their Exclusive Collections: Bergdorf Goodman is still the leader in exclusive designer collections. Recent collections only offered at Bergdorf Goodman include Marc Jacobs, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe, Oscar de la Renta, Guerlain perfumes and Daniella Kronfl jewels. You'll find all their exclusive and newest collections by clicking the "Exclusive to BG" tab on their website. Secret tip: Be quick! Many of these BG collections sell out because of their exclusive nature.

What we recommend buying from Bergdorf Goodman

If you love having something hot and exclusive, Bergdorf Goodman is the place for you. Of course, Marie Claire editors recommend anything from an exclusive BG collaboration since you won’t be able to get it anywhere else. We also love to check out the latest designs from Prada, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Lanvin. Dresses and gowns from Markarian always seem to make it into editors’ shopping bags and we love talking about contemporary pieces from A.L.C., Off White and La Double J. If you’re looking for something very unique, check out Bergdorf Goodman’s collection from Rick Owens – you’ll be a showstopper in any of his bold sunglasses or metallic leather pants.

In the accessories section, we love Sensi Studio hats and bags and Portolano’s cashmere scarves. You can’t go wrong with classic, iconic bags from Yves Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler, but try taking a chance on emerging designers like Maison Margiela, The Row and Anya Hindmarch. Wrap a belt around your favorite outfit with designers like Streets Ahead, Bontoni and Brunello Cucinelli.