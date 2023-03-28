FAQs

How can I find a Banana Republic promo code? One of the best ways to find Banana Republic promo codes is by signing up for their newsletter. You’ll be kept updated on the latest promotions and you can get 15% off your first order. Check the Marie Claire website for the newest coupons to save on your order too.

Does Banana Republic have student discount? Whilst student discounts can be a great way to save, Banana Republic does not currently offer any online. Students can still update their capsule wardrobes for less with one of our promo codes or by shopping at the Banana Republic sale. It’s worth knowing that you can sometimes get 15% off in-store from Banana Republic. You will usually need a Student ID. Make sure to check this is available and the terms and conditions with staff before paying.

Can I get a teacher discount at Banana Republic? Banana Republic did offer teacher discounts before but we cannot see that they have this promotion anymore. Teachers can shop the sales to save on their clothing. You can also check this page for strong percentage discounts and promo codes to cut costs on your order.

Does Banana Republic have military discounts? Military staff and veterans should be able to get a 15% military discount in-store. You will need to show valid proof of military ID or Veteran ID. If you would like this discount online, it might be worth emailing customer support.

How many promo codes does Banana Republic accept? Banana Republic usually allows you to use more than one coupon with each order. This can sometimes be up to 5 coupons on one order. We’d recommend checking the terms and conditions for each promo code as there might be promotions that cannot be ‘coupon stacked’.

Hints and tips

Newsletter Promotions - Be kept updated with the latest promotions when you sign up for the Banana Republic newsletter. Signing up for the newsletter is free and you’ll get 15% off your first order too.

No longer do you have to search for the latest deals or miss out on flash sales. Banana Republic will email you and let you know about any sales or promotions as they happen. Sign up using one of our promo codes today and you’ll be able to save on your next order.

Earn Free Shipping - Free shipping is a simple way to save on your order. You can get free shipping if you are signed up for Banana Republic Rewards and spend $50 or more on your order. We’d recommend stocking up on your wardrobe essentials in one order so you can cut those shipping costs.

It’s also worth noting that we might sometimes have free shipping codes here at Marie Claire. Make sure to search this page before placing your order for the occasional free shipping coupon on selected orders.

Sales at Banana Republic - Are you hoping to save on your next wardrobe update? A great place to start is by shopping at the Banana Republic outlet and sale section. You can sometimes save up to 60% off in the sale, with seasonal discounts too.

The Banana Republic sale is easy to shop with luxury styles for both men and women. You can shop the sale by product types such as shoes and accessories or by sizes such as Petite. Whether you’re shopping for jeans, pants, or shoes, you’ll be able to save with sale items.

Join BR Rewards - Earn more from your shopping with Banana Republic Rewards. You can sign up for rewards for free with your email address. You’ll be able to get free shipping on orders of $50 or over, birthday bonuses, and earn points on your purchases.

Every $1 spent gives you 1 point. When you reach 100 points, you can get $1 off your next purchase. There are three different levels of rewards at Banana Republic. The final level is called Icon where you can get early access to sales, 2-3 day shipping, and basic alterations to Banana Republic clothing.

It might also be worth signing up for the Banana Republic Credit Card. This will earn you loyalty points a lot faster, with 5 points for each $1 spent. You’ll also be sent 20% off your first order at Banana Republic.

It’s also worth knowing that you can spend your points across four brands. These are GAP, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta. If you’d like more information on Banana Republic Rewards, simply go to their ‘BR Rewards’ section.

Collect In-store for Free - If you’re happy to collect your order in-store, then it’s good to know that Banana Republic has free collection in-store. Simply choose the option when you go to the checkout page. We think this is worth keeping in mind as you can save easily on shipping costs and collect from a convenient nearby store.

To see if a product is available for collection, you can go to the product page and click the ‘Find it in Store’ option. If this is available, you can choose Instore or Curbside Pickup for free from a local store.

Enjoy Complimentary Styling - Are you unsure which styles suit you? Banana Republic now has a styling option in-store called BR Atelier. This service is completely free and all you need to do is book an appointment online. Their stylists will help find the perfect outfit or occasionwear for you.

We’d recommend booking a complimentary styling assistance appointment in-store and then buying your items online with one of our coupon codes to make the most of your shopping.

How to use your Banana Republic promo code