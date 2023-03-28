FAQs

Does Francesca’s offer free shipping? Francesca’s does offer free shipping on orders of $65 or more. With a range of boutique dresses and clothing, it’s not difficult to reach this minimum order total. At the checkout page, your free shipping should automatically be added to your order. If you’re happy to collect your order, then you can also get free shipping to a Francesca’s boutique near you.

How can I get a student discount from Francesca’s? Sadly, Francesca’s appears to no longer offer a student discount. Previously, students could get a saving by logging into Student Beans. However, students can still save on their boutique clothing by shopping for the sale or signing up for The Fran Club loyalty program. We update this page regularly so will let you know if Francesca’s does offer student discounts again.

Does Francesca’s have any sales? Yes, Francesca’s does have regular sales. You can see these sales by going to the ‘Clearance’ section on their website. For some of the strongest discounts, shopping in this section is a great place to look. Currently, you can browse almost 300 items at discounted prices. Be sure to check this page for the latest items in the Clearance section.

How can I get a 20% off promo code at Francesca’s? You can easily get 20% off your first order at Francesca’s by signing up for their newsletter. All you need to do is enter your preferred email address in the sign-up box in the footer of their website. Once you’ve signed up, you should receive your 20% off coupon code.

How do I find a Francesca’s near me? You can go to the Francesca’s website and use their Store Locator tool to find your nearest boutique store. With over 500 boutiques, there’s most likely one near you.

Hints and tips

Affordable Shipping

Francesca’s makes it simple to save on your shipping with their free shipping for orders of over $65 or more. When you go to checkout, this promotion will be automatically applied if you meet the minimum total. Your order should be shipped to your home address within 6-10 working days. If your order is less than $65, then standard shipping has a flat fee of $10.50. You can also order online and collect for free from a Francesca’s Boutique near you. Your order should arrive within 5-10 working days at your chosen store, and you’ll get an email confirmation to let you know. Once your order arrives at the store, you’ll have 21 days to collect it. Make sure to check this page for the latest shipping promo codes on your Francesca’s orders.

Browse the Sale

Are you looking for some of the best savings at Fracesca’s? Be sure to browse their Clearance section for strong discounts on hundreds of items. You can shop the sale page for everything from dresses to home products. When shopping the Clearance, you can sort results by product type, color, price, and size. You can also shop the sale by specific promotions, such as ‘$4.99 and under’. Simply hover your cursor over the ‘Clearance’ menu to find these promotions. We’ve previously seen price drops of up to 60% off in the Clearance at Francesca’s so it’s definitely one of the best places for a saving. Sometimes, you can also use a promo code from our page for extra savings on top of your sale item. Make sure to double-check the terms and conditions of your promo code to see if this is the case.

Join the Fran Club

Sign up for The Fran Club loyalty program and you can earn points on your purchases. When you join The Fran Club, you’ll get 20% off your first order. The Fran Club has 3 levels: Enthusiast, Insider, and Trendsetter. The more points you earn, the higher your level. At the first level, you can earn 1 point for every $1 you spend. When you reach 100 points, you’ll get a $10 off voucher. You can also expect to be sent discounts and a special birthday offer from Francesca’s. Insider and Trendsetter levels qualify for exclusive offers and early access too.

Newsletter Savings

Join the newsletter mailing list and you’ll be sent updates on the latest sales and new arrival at Francesca’s. Once you sign up, you can expect a discount of up to 20% off your first online order. To sign up for the newsletter, simply go to the homepage and scroll down to the email sign-up box. You can enter your preferred email address here and then click ‘sign up’. If you prefer to receive text updates, you can sign up with SMS instead. By using one of our relevant promo codes, you can get 20% off your first order too.

Jewelry Promotions

Are you shopping for beautiful jewelry on a budget? Francesca’s usually has regular promotions on their jewelry which can help you save on your order. Previous promotions have included 2 for $25 or 5 for $35 on full-priced jewelry. Whether you’re shopping for earrings, rings, or bracelets, this is a fantastic way to get a discount. Whilst these promotions do have a limited time, it’s always worth checking out or searching our page for any jewelry promo codes.

How to Use Your Francesca's Promo Code