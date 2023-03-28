FAQs

Does Gilt accept promo codes? You can use promo codes with your Gilt order. However, with most of their promo codes you will not need to copy your code to apply it. Simply click on the relevant promo code from this page or your email and follow through to the checkout. As always, double check your promotion has been applied correctly before continuing to the payment page.

How can I get 10% off my order at Gilt? When you sign up with your email address, this creates a Gilt account. Gilt will then send you 10% off your next order and free shipping. However, this is only valid within 7 days of creating your Gilt account. For specific 10% off discounts, make sure to check this page for regular sales and promotions.

Can I get a first-order discount at Gilt? Yes. New customers can shop selected styles with up to 70% off. These sale sections are on the homepage and are exclusive to new customers. As stated before, new customers can also sign up for the newsletter for a discount off their first order.

Does Gilt price match their products? Sadly, Gilt does not currently offer any price-matching policy. If this changes in the future, we will update this page. However, Gilt’s mission is to always deliver the best possible prices for designer products. This means you’re most likely to find great prices when shopping with Gilt.

What is the return policy at Gilt? Gilt gives you 30 days to return your item from the date of shipping. Gilt asks that returns are made in their original condition and with their original packaging. This includes any tags still being attached or accessories, warranty cards, hangers, dust bags, or plastic wrapping. Any ‘Final Sale’ items are not eligible to be returned.

Hints and tips

Browse the Clearance - Make sure to shop the Clearance section for some of the best price drops on designer labels at Gilt. The brand is well-known for its daily flash sales, which you can shop in one place with its Clearance section.

Gilt adds new lines to the Clearance section each week, so there are plenty of styles to choose from. Whether you’re shopping for men, women, or kids clothing, you can find strong discounts of up to 70% off.

Whilst you’re shopping the sale, why not browse the home clearance? Previous home sales have included from 15% to 80% off selected home decor products. With designer labels such as Frette and Ted Baker, you won’t want to miss these savings.

Shop the Homepage - When you go to the Gilt website, take some time to check over the homepage. Gilt will usually post its latest promotions and sales events on this page, including limited-time deals. It’s also one of the easiest ways to sort through the many deals and discounts on designer labels from the brand.

Previous sales events on this page have included 70% off selected clothing in their Sample Sale event. If you’re new to Gilt, then you should also see an ‘up to 70% off’ square for new customers too. Once you’ve found a promotion you like, simply click the promotional square to see the products.

Email Sign Up - Start browsing top designer brands at better prices by shopping at Gilt. You will usually need to give your email address to be able to shop their website for exclusive sales events.

Once you sign up with your email address, you’ll be sent the latest Gilt newsletters and 10% off your first order of $20 or more. Your 10% off welcome promo code should be sent to your email, and you will need to use this within 7 days of joining. New customers can also shop up to 70% off in selected sales too, which you can find on the homepage.

Join Gilt UNlimited - Do you regularly shop for designer fashion or home decor? Or maybe you love the Gilt brand already? It might be worth signing up for Gilt UNlimited to save on your shipping costs. New Gilt UNlimited members can currently get a $15 credit on orders of $250 or more too.

Gilt UNlimited is a member loyalty program with an annual subscription cost of $50. This fee entitles you to unlimited free standard shipping, which would usually cost $9.99 per order.

Gilt also gives exclusive credit promotions or discounts for those with Gilt UNlimited. Previous examples have included 20% off next orders of $100 or more. With free unlimited shipping, exclusive promotions and discounts, it’s a fantastic option if you shop at Gilt regularly.

Check the Gilt City Program - The Gilt City Program is an innovative idea from Gilt. It allows you to see the best deals local to you from designer labels carefully chosen by the team at Gilt. They will send you Gilt City vouchers or offers each week delivered to your email.

If you wish to shop for one of these designer deals, then simply follow the instructions on your Gilt City voucher. These should include any supplier’s contact details that you may need.

Follow Gilt on Instagram - Do you spend a lot of time searching for the latest styles on Instagram? You can save yourself time and money by following Gilt on Instagram. You’ll be kept updated on the newest trends for each season and staple pieces for your designer wardrobe on a budget.

You’ll be able to get free style inspiration, such as seasonal shoes, designer Celine bags, or new outfit ‘edits’.

How to use your Gilt promo code