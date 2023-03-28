FAQs

Does Johnny Was offer free shipping? Yes, Johnny Was provides free shipping but only under one condition. You can take advantage of a free standard shipping option for orders that total more than $50. If your order is under $50, you will have to pay a shipping fee. There are also paid options to upgrade to faster shipping if you need your order sooner rather than later.

Does Johnny Was offer free returns? Johnny Was does not offer free returns and will deduct $10 from your refund amount to cover shipping. Customers have 30 days from delivery to submit a return request. Anything purchased at more than 50% off is not eligible for a return or exchange.

Does Johnny Was do student discounts? Unfortunately, there is no student discount offered at Johnny Was. This is subject to change in the future. Should we come across such a program, we’ll be sure to update this page with all the details to let you know how to sign up for it. In the meantime, students must pay the same rate as other customers.

Does Johnny Was have a newsletter? Johnny Was has a newsletter that customers can sign up for. It’s email-based and free to subscribe to. This is a great way for long-term customers to stay informed of upcoming sales, promos, and new products. You can always unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Hints and tips

Luxury goods usually come with a hefty price tag but there are plenty of ways you can get ahold of Johnny Was products without paying full price. With these tips and tricks in mind, you’re guaranteed to find something to help save a little on your next order. Some of these tips are worthwhile for regular customers while others are suitable for one-time shoppers.

Wait for a sale: If you’re not in a hurry, you can always wait for a sale to roll around. These pop up periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. If you don’t have time to wait, you can browse the sales section on the Johnny Was website. This page is dedicated to listing products on the website that are currently sold at a discount. You can browse everything that’s discounted or filter by the department to help find what you’re looking for.

Sign up for the newsletter: Regular customers should consider signing up for the Johnny Was newsletter. This is an email-based subscription that keeps those who sign up informed of upcoming sales, promos, and new products. It’s free to sign up for and you can opt-out at any time. To sign up for the newsletter, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the Johnny Was homepage.

Follow Johnny Was on social media: Another way to keep up with Johnny Was sales and discounts is to follow them on social media. Johnny Was has several profiles through multiple social media platforms so you can find them on whichever source you prefer. This is a great way to keep up to date on any sales or promos that are currently active or coming soon.

Sign up for text notifications: If you’d prefer to stay in the loop from your phone, you can always sign up for text notifications. This is free to sign up for and you can always unsubscribe from the text notifications at any time. To sign up for text notifications, enter your phone number into the form at the footer of the Johnny Was homepage.

How to use your Johnny Was promo code

Add the product or products you want to the cart, referred to as a bag. Open the cart (or bag) and click “Check Out”. At the bottom of the checkout screen, look for the “Promo code” section. Enter the code into the field. Click “Apply”. If the code is valid, it will be applied to your cart. Complete the checkout as normal.

