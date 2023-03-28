FAQs

Does Saks Fifth Avenue offer free shipping? Saks Fifth Avenue offers free standard shipping on all of their orders. There is no minimum price you must pay to be eligible. The offer applies only to continental US orders so customers in Alaska, Hawaii, or outside of the US will not be able to take advantage of the offer. There are paid options available for expedited shipping.

Does Saks Fifth Avenue have free returns? Saks Fifth Avenue offers free returns to all of their customers as long as the return request is submitted within 14 days of purchase. Items that are received within 30 days of purchase will be eligible for a full refund. If you miss the 14-day window to submit your request, a $9.95 return charge will be deducted from your refund.

Does Saks Fifth Avenue have student discounts? As of writing, Saks Fifth Avenue does not offer a student discount. This is subject to change in the future but right now, students must pay the same rate as other customers.

Does Saks Fifth Avenue have a newsletter? You can sign up for an email-based newsletter on the Saks Fifth Avenue homepage. This is a free offer that you can opt out of at any time. It keeps subscribers up to date on upcoming sales, new product releases, and sometimes exclusive offers.

How often does Saks Fifth Avenue have sales? Saks Fifth Avenue has sales periodically throughout the year, often falling around holidays. If you want to stay in the loop, sign up for the newsletter or text alerts to stay informed of when new sales are coming up. If you don’t feel like waiting, you can always check out the sales page on the main website. This section lists all of the products currently marked down in price.

Hints and tips

Shopping at a high-end luxury store doesn’t mean you’ll always have to pay high-end prices. With these tips and tricks in mind, you can save a little money on your next purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue. Most of these tips are easy and open to anyone while some may require additional work that may or may not be worth it depending on how frequently you shop at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Sign up for the Saks Fifth Avenue newsletter: An easy way to save a little at Saks Fifth Avenue is to sign up for the newsletter. Joining is free and members are kept up to date on the latest deals, upcoming sales, and new product releases. Signing up also nets you a 10% off coupon that you can use on your next purchase. You can always opt out of the newsletter subscription at any time.

Sales: Saks Fifth Avenue hosts sales periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. Signing up for the newsletter will keep you informed of any upcoming sales. However, if you don’t feel like waiting around, you can always explore the sales page. This section of the website is dedicated to listing all of the products currently on sale. You can even sort by category to find what you need.



Sign up for text alerts: If you’ve got a cell phone, it doesn’t have to be a smartphone, you can sign up for text alerts from Saks Fifth Avenue. This is another way to be among the first to know about upcoming sales, new product arrivals, and exclusive offers. Signing up is free and you can always opt-out at any time.

Saksfirst Member Credit Card Program: Saks Fifth Avenue offers a program called Saksfirst Member for those who own a Saks Fifth Avenue credit card. Using your Saks Fifth Avenue credit card allows you to collect points that can be redeemed for gift cards. The program also grants you exclusive VIP access to various sales offered throughout the year.

How to use your Saks Fifth Avenue promo code

Promo codes for Saks Fifth Avenue are pretty straightforward and easy to use. They work much like coupon codes work for most other online retailers. There are terms that apply to the promo code which will affect when and how they can be used. Double-check the terms of your promo code before you check out to make sure it’s valid for your purchase.