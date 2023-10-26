Selfridges promo codes for October 2023

FAQs

Does Selfridges offer free shipping? Selfridge’s does occasionally offer free shipping promo codes that customers can use to qualify for free shipping on orders over a certain amount. However, international shipping for US customers tends to accrue a fee of £25. UK VAT will be removed from your order when applicable, and any relevant import taxes, duties, and charges will be added before payment.

Does Selfridges offer a student discount code? Selfridges does not currently offer a student discount code to its customers. However, this could easily change - make sure to check the Marie Claire website regularly, as we are always adding new promo codes and offers.

Does Selfridges offer an email newsletter discount? No, Selfridges does not currently offer an email newsletter discount - however, it has been done in the past, so this could easily change in the future. We update this page regularly so will be sure to let you know.

Can I purchase a Selfridges gift card? No. Unfortunately, US customers cannot order gift cards online. You can still check their 'Gift' section for the ideal gift and purchase for less with one of our promo codes.

What is the Selfridges returns policy? The Selfridges returns policy states that items can be returned for a full refund or exchange up to 28 days after the date of purchase. Make sure the items are in their original packaging and have no signs of wear. For more details about the Selfridges returns policy, we would recommend checking the website.

Hints and tips

Shop the Selfridges Sale: If you’re after some new fashionable items but want to avoid paying full price, we recommend the Selfridges sale. It’s a great way to invest in new designer clothing and accessories while sticking to a budget. Selfridges run sales events during seasonal periods but it’s also worth checking out the Seasonal Reductions page, where new savings are added daily.

Join Selfridges+ Global: Selfridges+ Global is a subscription service that will see Selfridge’s international customer base receive a wealth of benefits, including free standard shipping on orders over $75, the latest offers, and early access to new products. At $65 for 12 months, you could save on your shipping costs throughout the year.

Download the Selfridges App: Download the Selfridges app to shop for your favorite designer products wherever you are, as well as find exclusive app offers and discounts. You can even select your favorite brands to receive customized recommendations, meaning that you’ll never be lacking in designer inspiration. It’s completely free and easy to use - what’s not to love?

Return your purchase: Selfridges understands that customers can often change their minds, so offers them a 28 days window in which they can return their purchase for a full refund or exchange. Just make sure that your purchase is in its original packaging, has tags attached, and has no obvious signs of wear or use.

How to use your Selfridges promo code

Add the product or products you want to purchase to the shopping bag on the top right corner of your screen. Click ‘add promotional code’. Copy and paste your chosen promo into the promo code box. Click ‘Add’. Your promo code should now be applied to your total.

How We Source Our Codes

At Marie Claire, we have a dedicated team of deal experts, commercial colleagues, and editors who find and negotiate the best promo codes and coupons, as well as produce content aiming to help you shop affordably.

We have a dedicated team of 3 deal experts that are constantly sourcing and testing coupons and promo codes for some of the biggest retailers in fashion, beauty, and beyond to list on our website. They also work with affiliate networks to get a heads-up on future deals and discounts. This means we can update our pages

Meanwhile, our commercial colleagues are key to keeping good relationships with retailers. Their experience with lifestyle vouchers helps them to negotiate the best promo codes and exclusives for you.

On the pages themselves, you’ll find carefully researched saving information for all your beauty, lifestyle, and fashion purchases. Our contributing editors have years of experience in the industry and consistently update the page to reflect new ways to save. You’ll find helpful discount FAQs and saving tips which are checked and verified regularly.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

Our team always tries to make sure any out-of-date sales or incorrect codes are not included on our coupon pages. To do this, we check a few things, including:

Trying the code and checking if they are valid ourselves.

Check we don’t have any unique, one-use codes.

Looking at the offer conditions to make sure you’ve got all the information.

However, there are occasions when details change or the codes may expire without us knowing. If this happens, be sure to contact us by emailing coupons.marieclaire@futurenet.com so we know.

How do we make money?

It’s completely free for customers to use the coupon codes we have above. We’ll get a small percentage of the money spent as a commission from the retailer you shop at. As with most businesses, we do need to make money however this will never impact the price you pay. The brand will give us a small share of the profit for connecting you to them. This helps us keep going whilst saving you more money.

Simply put, the retailer makes a sale, we get a commission, and you get a discount.