Yes, you can actually get same day shipping at Tillys for £9.99. Tillys has partnered up with Uber, and if you order before 2pm you can expect your order to arrive within 3 hours-perfect if you're looking for a last-minute outfit! Bear in mind that not all clothing is available for same day shipping, you can see if it is at the checkout when choosing your shipping option.

Tillys also has a FedEx Overnight shipping option if you're in slightly less of a rush, or your outfit doesn't qualify for same day shipping. If you choose this option, your order will arrive within 1 business day (Monday-Friday). FedEx Overnight shipping costs vary depending on how much you're spending, but it's between $20.95 and $26.95.