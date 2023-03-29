Tillys promo codes for March 2023
The best 18 Tillys promo codes to help lower the cost of casual clothing, swimwear, shoes & accessories.
FAQs
Can I get free shipping at Tillys?
You can indeed get free economy shipping when you shop at Tillys. To qualify, you need to spend $49 or more. Economy shipping arrives within 1-3 business days so you won't have to wait around long to get your new apparel.
Can I get same day shipping at Tillys?
Yes, you can actually get same day shipping at Tillys for £9.99. Tillys has partnered up with Uber, and if you order before 2pm you can expect your order to arrive within 3 hours-perfect if you're looking for a last-minute outfit! Bear in mind that not all clothing is available for same day shipping, you can see if it is at the checkout when choosing your shipping option.
Tillys also has a FedEx Overnight shipping option if you're in slightly less of a rush, or your outfit doesn't qualify for same day shipping. If you choose this option, your order will arrive within 1 business day (Monday-Friday). FedEx Overnight shipping costs vary depending on how much you're spending, but it's between $20.95 and $26.95.
Can I pick up my Tillys order in-store?
Yes, you can pick up your Tillys order at your local store. Once your purchases are ready for collection, you'll receive an email from Tillys, this will normally be within 2 hours. When you go and collect your new clothes, make sure you bring your confirmation email.
How do I contact Tillys customer service?
If you want to contact Tillys you have plenty of options. You can have a live chat with a team member which is normally the quickest way to get a response. The live chat feature is available Monday-Sunday from 8am-5pm PST. To start a conversation you need to be on the 'Contact Us' page and click the 'Chat Now' button. You can also call the customer service team at (866) 484-5597. The phone lines are available Monday-Friday from 7am-6pm PST and weekends from 8am-5pm PST. Finally, you can submit a contact form when you're on the Tillys 'Contact Us' page, it normally takes up to 24 hours to get a response.
Does Tillys do student discount?
Currently, Tillys isn't offering a student discount. However, we have seen student discounts in the past when Tillys has partnered with UNiDAYS. If Tillys does start offering a student discount again, we'll be the first to know so it's worth checking back here for updates.
Hints and tips
As well as Tillys coupon codes you can also save at the retailer with these hot tips:
Save with the rewards program: Join Tillys Rewards for free and enjoy earning points you can later spend. It works out as 1 point for every $1 spent, and when you earn 30 points you get a $1 reward. You'll also get a treat on your birthday if you complete your profile.
Shop the sale page: For bargains galore head to the sale page. Here you'll find up to 70% off womenswear, menswear and kidswear. Not only this, but you'll often find multi-buy offers (like 4 tops for $25).
Refer your friends: If you're a big fan of Tillys, share the love and tell your friends all about it. You'll get 10% off your next order and they'll get 10% off their first. You'll need to enter your email to get your sharing link - just click the 'Refer a Friend' button on the website, which can be found when you scroll down to the bottom of the page.
Sign up for the newsletter: Join the Tillys mailing list to get all the gossip from your favorite retailer. You'll be the first to know about the latest sales, product launches and news.
How to use your Tillys promo code
- Find your favorite Tillys promo code and click the 'Get Code' button. When the pop-out box appears, copy the code.
- Open the Tillys website, have a shopping spree and head to the checkout.
- Once you're on the checkout page, you'll be able to paste your code.
Rate Tillys Coupons
About Tillys
Tillys, originally named World of Jeans and Tops, opened its first clothing store in California in 1982. The store was later renamed Tillys after Tilly Levine, who was one of the store owners at the time. Over the years, Tillys popularity grew, and more stores were opened. There are now over 250 stores across 33 states, so you're more than likely going to see one when you're out shopping! Tillys sells a huge range of casual clothing, sportswear, footwear and accessories for women, men and children. You can find all of your favorite retailers at Tillys, from Levis, Urban Outfitters, Vans and Rip Curl, you have an endless supply of trendy apparel to choose from.