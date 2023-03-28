FAQs

Can I get free shipping at Uniqlo? You sure can! To qualify for free standard shipping your basket total must reach $75. Fill your cart with all those wardrobe essentials you had your eye on from dresses to hoodies. Why not pick up a few everyday items for the kids or your partner too? Add one of our Marie Claire promo codes and save more in addition to the free shipping.

Can students get a discount? Uniqlo doesn’t have a discount for students. But that doesn’t mean that students can’t make great savings. Download the app, sign up for the newsletter, or opt-in for SMS texts - all of those options provide discount codes. And don’t forget that Uniqlo has awesome sales and multi-buy options too.

Can I pick up my order in-store? Yes. You can order online and opt for in-store pick-up. It’s a convenient way to shop when you’re not sure that you will be home to receive your order, you can pick it up from a location and time that suits you. Plus, picking it up from a store is totally free! Enter your zip code online and find the store that is closest to you. Easy!

What’s the returns policy at Uniqlo? Uniqlo will give you 30 days to make a return from the date of purchase if you aren’t happy with your order. All items must be unworn and in new condition, and underwear is excluded from the policy. You can expect a refund within 14 working days. Head to the website for more information.

Can I track my order at Uniqlo? Of course! When you place an order you will receive an order confirmation. Once your order has been dispatched you will get a further email containing a tracking number. You can go online and check the status of your order. You can also track your order easily when using the app. We like it when it’s straightforward!

Hints and tips

SMS alerts - When you sign up for text alerts from Uniqlo you can benefit from an exclusive $10 promo code off your next order when you spend at least $75. At Uniqlo the clothing is high quality at affordable prices, this is a great opportunity when placing your first order.

Discover the sale section - When a brand like Uniqlo is already at an affordable price point it’s hard to believe you can save more! But the sale section offers awesome prices on sweaters, shirts, underwear, and more. The sale includes some of the collaboration apparel and its inclusive sizing means no one has to miss out on a bargain.

Pick up multi-buys - Uniqlo has some awesome multi-buy offers that provide fantastic savings. We love the period pants and sanitary shorts that are included in the multi-buy offers. What a fantastic way to stock up on essentials that can otherwise prove costly. Why not add one of our Marie Claire promo codes, you may be able to increase those savings further.

Newsletter - Consider signing up for the newsletter from Uniqlo. It takes seconds to enter your details and you get rewarded with $10 off your first purchase. We love the collaborations at Uniqlo, especially with Disney and Snoopy - maybe you will use your discount on one of these fun purchases? In addition to this discount, you will get a treat on your birthday and get kept up to date on future promos and sales.

Download the app - If you’re anything like us, you love shopping anywhere and at any time. The convenience of app shopping is unmatched and Uniqlo, they have an awesome app that allows you to shop whenever you like. It’s simple, quick, and easy to download on IOS or Android and offers its users an exclusive $10 promo code off their first order over $75. You can save your favorite looks on the app and track your orders, what’s not to love?

