FAQs

How much is delivery at Verishop? At Verishop, standard delivery to most zip codes is free on all orders over $35. For orders that are less than $35, standard delivery will cost $5.99. For more information regarding delivery time estimations, please check individual product pages.

Can I track my order from Verishop? Yes, you can. When you have purchased your order from Verishop, you will receive a confirmation email along with any tracking information that you might need in order to keep up to date with the whereabouts of your order. To access any tracking updates, simply log into your Verishop account, and head to your order history page.

What payment methods are available at Verishop? At Verishop, they have several payment options available for you to choose from. They accept payments made from major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and JCB, to name a few. If these don’t quite work for you, they also accept alternative payment methods including PayPal and Affirm.

How can I contact Verishop? You can contact Verishop on the following number: (888) 364 5828. Their phone lines are open 7 days a week, 6:00am - 6:00pm. Alternatively, you can email them at: Support@verishop.com , which is also open 24/7.

What is the returns policy at Verishop? If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase from Verishop, you can of course return it. At Verishop, they have a 30-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 30 days after your date of purchase, to return your order. Please note that all items must be returned in their original condition, unused and unworn, undamaged, and in their original packaging. To create a return, go to the Vership website, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click the ‘Returns & Exchanges’ button. Then follow the on-screen instructions. For more information regarding whether your item(s) are eligible for a return, head over to the Verishop returns FAQs section.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Deals:

If you’d like to keep up to date with all of the latest Verishop news and new and exciting product releases, make sure to sign up to the Verishop newsletter using your email address. When you do, you’ll be notified of exclusive offers and promotions, with the opportunity to help save yourself some cash!

Occasionwear under $50:

Whether you’ve got an upcoming wedding to celebrate, a sunny holiday in Greece, or a cocktail night with the girls, Verishop has got you covered. With their occasionwear section, you can shop a fantastic range of stunning dresses that you are sure to fall in love with. You can choose to shop for dresses under $50, under $100, and under $200, so whatever your budget, you’re sure to find something just right for you. From satin cowl-neck, navy bridesmaid dresses, and formal black-tie full-length gowns, to pastel yellow Tuscany dresses, and backless black maxi dresses, whatever you’re celebrating, you can enjoy treating yourself to something that is sure to turn heads, without having to break the bank!

Gift Section:

If you’ve got a last-minute birthday to celebrate, or you fancy treating your nearest and dearest to something special without having to splash the cash, make sure to check out the Verishop gift section. You can find high-quality, luxury gifts that are sure to make someone’s day extra special. Whether it’s a mini cocktail syrup set for a cocktail-making night, a pair of friendship lamps to help you stay connected with your bestie, or a natural bath and body set to soak aching feet, you’ll be able to find wonderful gift ideas, and at prices you’ll love.

Price Match Adjustment:

At Verishop, they take pride in offering you some of the best and most affordable prices on the market. That’s why they have a price-match adjustment service which means if you’ve purchased something from them which has now been permanently marked down in price, they will credit you the difference. Please note that in order for this to be applicable, the item must be in stock, and be identical in size and color. If this is the case, Verishop will credit you within 15 working days of your delivery date. To notify a member of staff at Verishop of this, you can contact them at the following email address: support@verishop.com . Alternatively, you can call them on the following number: (310) 773 4255.

How to Use Your Verishop Promo Code