FAQs

How can I get free shipping from YesStyle? If you would like free shipping on your order, you will need to spend a minimum of $49. Your order should arrive within 10-14 working days with this standard shipping option. You can also get free expedited shipping for any orders over $99 Your order should be delivered within 6-10 days with Expedited Shipping. Free Express shipping is also available for orders over $129.

How do I get strong discounts at YesStyle? One of the simplest ways to get great discounts from YesStyle is by shopping in their sale section. You can find discounts of up to 60% off in selected sales. To find the sale page, go to the menu bar and choose ‘Sale’. You can always find a promo code or coupon on this page for even stronger savings at YesStyle too.

Does YesStyle have student discount? YesStyle does offer students 15% off their first orders. If you’re a student in college or university, you can join their Student Program. Signing up for the Student Program also automatically upgrades you to the Silver Level of YesStyle’s loyalty program. This means you’ll get two 12% off promo codes each year and earn points on your order.

What is YesStyle Elite Club Rewards? YesStyle has a four-level loyalty program called Elite Club. Once you’ve signed up, you can earn points with each order. You can then use these points on future purchases to save on costs.

What is the returns policy at YesStyle? YesStyle accepts returns within 14 days of your order being delivered. However, there are some products that are not able to be returned. Make sure to check the list of these items on their Customer Support page. Your items should be returned in their original condition for a refund.

Hints and tips

Shop the Special Offers - Be sure to browse the special offers in the Sale section at YesStyle. If you’re looking for savings on your order, this is one of the best places to shop. Simply hover over ‘Sale’ and you should see a ‘Discounts & Promotions’ section.

We’ve seen previous promotions here such as Buy 1 and Get 1 Free, free gifts, or Sheet Masks for $0.99. This page is regularly updated with the latest in the sale section too.

Check the Homepage - It might seem a little obvious but checking the homepage at YesStyle can save you money on your order. You’ll find the latest flash sales and promotions here, such as 50% off selected products. You can also shop for bestsellers and products YesStyle thinks you’ll love.

We’d also recommend checking the top bar of the page for the occasional flash discounts on selected products. These YesStyle deals are time-limited and have included up to 15% off before.

Join The Elite Club - Are you always shopping for the latest Asian beauty and fashion trends? It could be worth joining the Elite Club at YesStyle. This is a four-level loyalty program from YesStyle that allows you to earn points on your orders.

When you join with your email address, you’ll be given a first-order coupon code. You’ll also earn 1 point per $1 spent. You can earn more points by writing a review, downloading the app, or referring a friend.

At the highest loyalty level, you can earn 10 points per $1 spent and receive three 12% off coupons a year. It’s good to know that each loyalty program can earn points and qualifies for a birthday gift too.

Social Media Savvy - Do you spend a lot of time on social media? You could easily find savings at YesStyle by following them on Facebook or Instagram. We’ve seen their Facebook offer social media promo codes such as 10% off your first order. Their Instagram usually has free skincare advice and style inspiration posts too.

Give YesStyle a follow on social media and you’ll be kept updated on the latest flash sales and trending beauty products.

Friend Rewards - If you’re signed up for YesStyle’s loyalty program, you can earn more YS points by referring your friends. Once your friend uses your referral code, they will get 5% off their first order and then 2% off their next orders. YesStyle will then send you YS points as credit, which matches the amount your friend has saved on their order.

However, it’s worth noting that YS points only last for three months. Make sure to use up your earned points before this time!

How to use your YesStyle promo code