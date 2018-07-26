The Best Cover Songs of 2018 May Be Better Than the Originals

The internet is filled with talented people hoping to jumpstart their singing careers by covering popular songs and posting them on YouTube (hi, Justin Bieber). Of course there are established artists who decide to do covers too, but there's something amazing about hearing a complete stranger belt out your favorite song from your favorite artist and make it sound even better than the original.

Here, a roundup of the best new covers released this year, including singers you'll recognize and ones you won't—but you'll want to research them immediately.

"Thru Your Phone" - Morgan Saint

Morgan Saint did that with Cardi B's "Thru Your Phone." The budding pop artist released her first EP last year and has been described as a mix between Lorde, Broods, and Banks—an accurate description after you hear this cover.

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL

"Call Out My Name" - Macy Kate and Sarah Baska

Macy Kate and Sarah Baska have a large fanbase on YouTube (they have a combined 1.4 million subscribers), and we suspect that number will only grow, following this incredible cover of The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" from his six-track album, My Dear Melancholy. Their added female vocals and piano-playing are perfection.

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL



"The Middle" - Boyce Avenue ft. Andie Case

Pop rock band Boyce Avenue and 26-year-old Andie Case, known for covering songs on YouTube, created an impressive version of Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey's "Middle." Instead of sticking to the original dance beat, the singers slowed it down and poured their passion into the lyrics.

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL



"Dancing on My Own" - Calum Scott

Calum Scott first sang his version of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" in 2016, but the cover made its official debut on Scott's new album, Only Human, this past March. It's so heartbreakingly good/amazing/beautiful I had no idea it was a cover until I wrote this article. (Sorry, Robyn fans.)

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL



"No Scrubs" - Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith was featured on Drake's "Get It Together" from his 2017 album, More Life. Her first album, Lost & Found, debuted last month, and Smith's soulful version of TLC's iconic "No Scrubs" is just further proof of her incredible talent (especially considering that the 21-year-old was just two years old when the original was released).



LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL

"Love on the Brain" - Noah Guthrie

Hit play and you may not recover after listening to Noah Guthrie's version of Bad Gal RiRi's sultry hit "Love on the Brain." The former Glee star and YouTube cover singer performed the song with a bluesy touch during an America's Got Talent audition. It's literally everything. Everything.

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL



"It's My House" - John Mayer

It certainly didn't help alleviate the Andy Cohen/John Mayer dating rumors when John #blessed Andy on his special birthday episode of Watch What Happens Live with a surprise cover of Diana Ross' 1979 "It's My House." As John notes, he added his "own inimitable style" to a previously untouchable Diana Ross song, and now I need to be resurrected. @JohnMayer, when's the Spotify drop?

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL



"Palace" - Cam

Country singer Cam originally wrote "Palace" for Sam Smith a couple years ago, but didn't have the chance to put her vocals to her own lyrics. Here, she does so beautifully it hurts. Aside from covering Smith's song, she's also joining him on his current tour, The Thrill of It All.

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL



"Your Song" - Lady Gaga

Gaga recently covered Sir Elton John's classic "Your Song" that was originally released in 1970, and I'm not sure which artist—or version—is more timeless. Decide for yourself.

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL



"In My Blood" - Charlie Puth

Shawn Mendes' "In My Blood" made our list of the best pop songs of 2018, but Charlie Puth's soothing version is arguably better. You'll see what I mean when you feel it in your soul at 1:11.

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL



"Solo" - Lorde

Lorde can do anything, and by anything I mean imitate the inimitable Frank Ocean by putting her own twist on his 2016 song "Solo" from his third studio album, Blonde. Raise your hand if you need a Lorde/Frank collaboration asap. 🙋

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL



If you know of any other incredible covers that are hiding out there in the World Wide Web, tweet me @rachelepstein_ with your recommendations.

