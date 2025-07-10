My "to read" list on Goodreads is never-ending. I'm always on the hunt for the next new book that I can snag, read, and rave about before anyone else gets their hands on it. This may be in part due to my obsession with aesthetically-pleasing covers or a plot that sounds so intriguing I have to stop whatever I'm doing to read it. Lucky for you, these books by LGBTQ+ authors hold all of these qualities.

If I asked you to take a look at your bookshelf to see how many spots were filled with a book not written by a straight white man, most people wouldn't be counting for long. So, yes, we have a long way to go toward diversifying the publishing industry, but thankfully, more stories featuring diverse authors like these are getting the space to be told. Ahead, here are some of the best books by LGBTQ+ authors spanning genres from romance, mystery, and more.

Books of Essays by LGBTQ+ Authors

Literary Fiction by LGBTQ+ Authors

Memoirs by LGBTQ+ Authors

'In the Dream House' by Carmen Maria Machado $12.99 at Amazon Not many books have been published about domestic abuse within the queer community, but Carmen Maria Machado addresses the topic deftly in her memoir. She utilizes tropes from folklore and reflects on the moments in her life that led her to be "in the dream house," or where she once lived with an emotionally abusive, manipulative partner, as if they were dreams and nightmares. 'The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart' by Alicia Garza $9 at Amazon In The Purpose of Power, Alicia Garza, cofounder of Black Lives Matter, provides readers with informative lessons on how to start a movement and the lessons she's learned to create meaningful change. 'Cactus Country' by Zoë Bossiere $13.63 at Amazon Zoë Bossiere, who now identifies as gender-fluid, writes in this memoir of their childhood experiencing life as a transgender boy upon moving to the Cactus Country RV Park in the Sonoran Desert region of Tucson, Arizona. The desert environment is described in stunning detail as Zoë discovers gender identity through both its harshness and beauty. It becomes a moving tale of stepping into one’s sense of self, as Zoë adopts androgynous pronouns during adolescence and learns to confront binaries.

Mysteries and Thrillers by LGBTQ+ Authors

'Helen House' by Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya $14.88 at Amazon If you love queer horror stories, Helen House should be at the top of your stack. The nightmarish scenario of meeting your partner's parents for the first time proves to be outright terrifying for the unnamed narrator of this novel. Before their trip, she begins to wonder what her girlfriend has been hiding, upon realizing that they both have sisters who have died—and then eeriness abounds. 'Leave the World Behind' by Rumaan Alam $3.75 at Amazon Rumaan Alam's Leave the World Behind topped the New York Times bestseller list and was adapted into a Netflix movie for good reason. In the novel, Alam writes about a white family on vacation whose weekend getaway gets interrupted late one night by an older Black couple who owns the home they are renting. What follows is a story about race, class, and family that will leave you analyzing our world. 'The Wonder' by Emma Donoghue $11 at Amazon This work of historical fiction from the author of The Room is set in the Irish midlands in 1859. Lib Wright, a British nurse, is sent to a tiny village to observe the wonder of 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell, who has survived without food for months. (Cue eyebrow raise.) Part mystery and romance, this book is the ultimate page-turner.

Romance Novels by LGBTQ+ Authors

