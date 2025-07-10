The Most Magnificent Concert Costumes

For some of our greatest musicians, costumes are performance art in their own right. Whether costumes are designed to add shock value (see: KISS, David Bowie/Ziggy Stardust) create a never-before-seen spectacle (Lady Gaga, Janelle Monáe) or comment on their own persona (Sia, Deadmau5), the effect is breathtaking. Below, the coolest-ever concert costumes.

Salt-N-Pepa

Salt, DJ Spinderella, and Pepa posed backstage at the Holiday Star Theatre in Merrillville, Indiana in 1987. They were massively influential on hip-hop fashion—and street style of the time—with matching jackets, DIY creativity in their early years, and a perfect mix of masculine-feminine.

Katy Perry

It isn't just that Katy Perry's costumes are whimsical and over-the-top—which they are—but that they 're so immersive, they draw you into an entirely different world. See: enormous, bug-eyed cats! Her albums, music videos, and tours also stick to different, spectacular themes.

Elvis Presley

Here wearing a studded white jumpsuit with gold brocade and tossing a nylon scarf to the hands of adoring fans, Elvis had a signature style all his own. The flamboyance was an integral part of his showmanship, but the suits were also designed for him to move around on stage.

Kendrick Lamar

It's not that Kendrick Lamar has reinvented the wheel with his concert outfits, but they're extremely symbolic and thoughtful. At the 2025 Super Bowl, for example, he addressed the country's legacy of slavery and increased political division with bright costumes of red, white, and blue, shaped into the American flag.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles loves performing in a more expansive way, including with more "feminine" styles and flamboyant outfits. His influences have included David Bowie and Mick Jagger, whose on-stage fashions were similarly over-the-top, and Styles' costumes often channel the '60s and '70s.

Jennifer Lopez

Few celebrities work harder than Jennifer Lopez, and with several decades of songs under her belt, she makes constant callbacks to her own history. Here performing in the Bronx, J. Lo referenced her own 2000 Grammys dress that made her famous practically overnight.

Rihanna

Over the years, Rihanna's style—on and off-stage—became more distinct and individual. In some cases, they had more pointed messages; such was the case during the 2023 Super Bowl, during which the singer silently showed off her baby bump and announced her second pregnancy.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears went from schoolgirl-chic to skintight bodysuits in the span of a few albums—performing with a live snake, anyone? This still image from a 2001 performance highlighted the balance she managed to strike between serious artist and pop princess.

Stevie Nicks

Here performing with Fleetwood Mac in London in 1980, Stevie Nicks showed off one of her early eclectic outfits. Nicks had a dedication to dressing authentically to her actual style, and her hats and loose fabrics were integral. Over time, her outfits got even more eclectic and "witchier."

Taylor Swift

There is so much to say about Taylor Swift's costume choices. They're often extremely well-made. They not to previous "eras," including her country roots. They often playful and tongue-in-cheek—and they consist of signature colors like green, in reference to her "snake" iconography.

Beyoncé (and Blue Ivy)

Beyoncé's concert outfits have evolved over time (this isn't the last time she'll be on this list). But special attention must be paid to the "Renaissance World Tour," wherein her daughter Blue Ivy (on the left) joined her on stage and performed in matching outfits.

Shakira

Looking like a gorgeous crystal mermaid here at the 2025 "Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour," Shakira's outfits are designed to enhance the performer's look and dancing style. From the gorgeous flowing hair to the intense dance moves, the costumes feel integrated with her aesthetic.

Diana Ross

The Supremes' matching outfits were already iconic, but when Diana Ross went solo, she took her costuming to the next level. They were literally dazzling and eye-catching—and Ross' gorgeous natural hair was a statement about self-love and pride that was important for her young fans.

Destiny's Child

Ah, yes. Destiny's Child was far from the first group to dress in matching outfits, but they certainly popularized the notion. The women's costumes were particularly "of the time" (the Y2K era, in other words), but they were so gorgeous and showy that they instantly became intertwined with the songs.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Granted, this was a single performance instead of a tour, but having two icons—and two masters of costuming—together during the Super Bowl was a joy to behold. It was incredibly sparkly, start to finish. J. Lo wore a dual American and Puerto Rican flag!

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan's costumes became more outré and elaborate during her rise to fame. For the MTV Video Music Awards, she donned a feminized armor (channeling a "knight" persona) and sang while her dancers fought with swords in the background, with a burning building in the background.

Lizzo

Lizzo's concert costumes (as well as the costumes of her backup dancers and sets and lighting) are often bright and vivid. The message has been one of empowerment and self-expression—including once performing in front of a giant derriere at the 2019 VMAs.

TLC

TLC's matching concert outfits were an indelible part of the 1990s. Sometimes futuristic (like with their graphic, almost architectural crop tops here), and combining a masculine and feminine sensibility, the effect was incredibly exciting for fans of fashion.

Prince

Aside from the occasional bit of bare skin for shock value, the symbolism of Prince's costuming was in the androgyny and audacity. From the androgyny to the playfulness, from the luxurious details to the maximalism, he changed conceptions of men's dressing.

The Spice Girls

Remember the Union Jack flag? If you didn't live through their influence, it's difficult to explain exactly how big the Spice Girls were. The five dressed according to their personas, from the "poshness" of Posh to the massive platform sneakers of Baby. You instantly knew which one you were.

Beyoncé

From the time that she went solo post-Destiny's Child, Beyoncé has evolved her concert style. She has become more decidedly herself, from working with prominent designers to identifying her signature colors. Plus, it's all rich, fun, and deeply symbolic (and something her fans emulate when they watch her perform).

Madonna

Dressing in revealing bustiers and a cone bra was one thing that made Madonna an icon. Playing with religious iconography and referencing those themes in her singing made her both polarizing and compelling—and something she continued to do for decades.

Elton John

Even before he was out of the closet, Elton John was proudly himself on stage. No one had ever seen such joyful flamboyance, in part because he partnered with some of the best designers of the era: Gianni Versace and Bob Mackie (who made him wigs that were 18 inches high), to name a couple.

Grace Jones

It wasn't just male singers who played with androgyny. Grace Jones, whose concert style took experimentalism to the very edges of possibility, basically made her costumes into performance art. If you're unfamiliar, you'll be surprised by how influential she was on other artists.

Janelle Monáe

Androgyny and experimentation aren't just a thing of the past; if you care about avant-garde artists, Janelle Monáe is a must-watch. She often uses a graphic black and white color scheme (on the red carpet too) but also goes big and bold in ways that feel extremely fresh.

Daft Punk

At this point, we're talking about musical artists who makes costumes essential to their acts—as was the case with Daft Punk, who wore elaborate helmets and robots suits during performances. They wanted the music to speak louder than them, but the fascination over their design choices compelled people even more.

Sia

Sia has explained that the enormous wig that obscures her face (sometimes blonde, sometimes with black on one side) is a reaction to public life and the scrutiny of fame, as well as a way to address stage fright. But it also—like others on this list—makes others fascinated by the choice.

David Bowie/Ziggy Stardust

I mean...David Bowie created an entirely new persona through his costuming. From 1972 to 1973, he was "Ziggy Stardust," an androgynous alien who happened to be a rock icon; it was a satire of the worshipful attitude towards celebrities, but it was also a rejection of societal norms.

Deadmau5

DJ and producer Deadmau5 (pronounced "dead-mouse") wears an enormous mouse head during concerts. That would be cool in and of itself, but the enormous headgear also lights up and changes expression throughout the show. Like others on this list, it helps with his anxiety and adds to the mystery.

Björk

In terms of sheer outlandishness, it would be difficult to outdo Björk. While she occasionally gets reduced to her most iconic red carpet outfit (the swan dress), her concert outfits are a thing of beauty. To witness them is to see something alien-like and truly original.

KISS

There are a few musicians and bands from this era we could have put on this list. But KISS combined their on-stage antics with fabulous costumes and characters to go with them, like Demon and Star Child. It was impossible to look away from, and inspired similar costuming from fans.

Lady Gaga

While Lady Gaga is certainly not the first musician to use theatricality in fascinating ways, she came along right when the music industry was ready for it. It helped that her over-the-top costuming continued into her off-stage life (hello, meat dress) and that they continued to be as thought-provoking as they were stunning.