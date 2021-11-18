16 Gifts Any Music Lover Will Be Obsessed With

AirPods beanies? Say less.

music gifts
(Image credit: Design by Morgan McMullen)
Rachel Epstein

By

Pretty much everyone enjoys a great bop, but if you know someone who has successfully kept the same iTunes library since fifth grade (hi), then they are probably what one would consider a music lover. And therefore, they would thoroughly appreciate an amazing music-themed gift. We've narrowed down the search for you, below.

1.Adidas RPT-01 Headphones

Behold: Adidas bluetooth headphones that are chic enough for work, the gym, and the commute that will withstand hours of Adele's 30 on repeat.

2.Native Union AirPods Beanies

Yes, these are AirPods beanies and yes, they are modeled after the iconic iPod socks 20 years later. Grab this cute four-pack for the person in your life who always seems to lose their AirPods and help keep their headphones scratch-free.

3.Music Is History' by Questlove

In Questlove's new book, Music Is History, the musical genius explores what music can teach us about our nation's history and vice versa. This one is a perfect gift for the history buff in your life who also loves music.

4.Google Nest Audio

Everything you love about the Google Nest is curated specifically for your music library in the Google Nest Audio, which has the capability to connect to Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and more music platforms while seamlessly blending into your home.

5.Society6 Classic Rock Vinyl Records Wall Clock

Remember clocks? Gift that friend in your life who still has a stack of vinyls from the '90s this cool vinyl records wall clock that comes in a variety of musical genres.

6.Megan Thee Stallion Good News Jean Jacket

Megan Thee Stallion fans will appreciate this unisex white denim jacket that celebrates the latest album of thee Houston Hottie.

7.The Rihanna Book

The Rihanna book, a.k.a. a national treasure, will look perfect on a coffee table after you've sifted through 504 gorgeous pages reflecting on the musical journey of Ri Ri's life.

8.John Mayer Store Sob Rock Crewneck Sweatshirt

If you can't attend John Mayer's Sob Rock tour early next year, you can pretend you're there in spirit while wearing this cute crewneck sweatshirt.

9. Ultimate Ears A Waterproof Wireless Speaker

This waterproof (and drop-proof!) speaker—also available in gray, blue, black, red, green, and lilac—with a 10-hour playback time is ideal for the beach, the park, or the pregame.

10.Better World Fragrance House

Any Drake fan will immediately recognize this candle from his new brand, Better World Fragrance House. Queuing up Certified Lover Boy while lighting this baby up is the ultimate winter vibe.

11.Billie Eilish' by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish fans, rejoice! The singer released a book that gives fans an inside look into the singer's childhood, life on tour, and more.

12.Spotify Gift Card

If they download more songs than their current bank account balance, a Spotify gift card is a very practical gift. If you're worried about it feeling too impersonal, tell the recipient that the streaming app can connect with the popular Bandsintown app to help them find concerts in the area based off of their playlists. When they score that dream ticket and get to listen to their favorite music everyday, they'll have you to thank.

13.Useless Magic' by Florence Welch

The Florence + the Machine singer released her first book in 2018 alongside her fourth studio album, High as Hope. The beautiful tome includes lyrics and never-before-seen poems and sketches.

14.STATE Bennett Fanny Pack

Any frequent concert-goer knows what a nightmare it is to bring bags to venues. (Security lines! Awkward arm-flailing while trying to vibe and simultaneously hold on to your purse for dear life!) Help them go hands-free with this perfectly-sized State leather fanny pack. It has just enough room for a phone, wallet, lipstick, and ticket.

15.Ariana Grande Break Up With Your GF" Cropped Crewneck + Digital Album

Ariana Grande stans will live in this cropped "break up with your GF" crewneck (that comes with her full Thank U, Next digital album!) all year long.

16.Crosley Bluetooth Record Player

If not for the design alone, this record player is a dream addition to any apartment. It's also equipped with bluetooth technology (because, 2021) to stream your music if you're in the mood to swap out the vinyls.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.