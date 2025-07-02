Taylor Swift Is Her Own Biggest Fan in '1989' Merch for a Date With Travis Kelce
She showed her Swiftie colors at a low-key lunch.
I can hardly blame A-listers for wearing their own merch. When an artist has a track record like Beyoncé's, or Rihanna's—ranging from chart-topping hits to stacked trophy cabinets— they've earned the right to sport their own faces, lyrics, or album covers on the go. On July 1, Taylor Swift joined the club with merch from her record-breaking 1989 era, Taylor's Version, of course.
Just two days after her quick New York City trip, Swift jetted off to Chagrin Falls, Ohio. In photos shared by Ohio-based Swifties, the Grammy winner enjoyed an intimate lunch with Travis Kelce at JoJo’s Bar, a short drive from her boyfriend's hometown of Westlake. Her lunchtime look included a best-selling style from the official Taylor Swift store: the "1989 (Taylor’s Version) Seagull Blue Stripe Poplin Shirt."
Swift's button-down was subtly covered with baby blue pinstripes, an homage to the 2014 album's airy color palette. The back was printed with turquoise seagulls. True Swifties know the birds flew around Swift's head on the (Taylor's Version) album cover. It's sold out on multiple occasions post-launch, but lucky for us, Blondie regularly restocks the $50 shirt.
Swift's 1989 tribute continued with a pleated mini skirt straight out of 2014. The "Mastermind" singer chose a Sandy Liang skort in blush pink, another pastel shade associated with the record.
It was a (not-so) cool 90° Fahrenheit in small-town Ohio, so Swift opted out of outerwear. She did, however, frost herself with drop diamond earrings.
Swift's merch is some of the industry's best. She offers clothes, accessories, and decor inspired by all 15 of her albums. They capture the essence of her discography without being too on the nose. Naturally, they've won over A-list friends like Sophie Turner and Selena Gomez.
The chunky "Cardigan" cardigan is undeniably Swift's most famous creation, embellished with stars on each sleeve. Her oversize sweater even appeared at the end of the song's 2020 music video. It was a limited-edition launch, so it's only available on secondhand sites now.
Given her recent penchant for Chanel bags, Balmain dresses, and Louis Vuitton watches, it's usually a challenge to copy Taylor Swift without breaking the bank. But as of her latest OOTD, fans can shop knowing even their Swiftie-in-Chief appreciates good (and affordable) merch.
