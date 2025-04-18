My 56-Year-Old Mom Has Never Looked Better—Here’s Every Beauty Product in Her Routine
Mother's Day shopping made easy.
Mindy Holender (my mom) has always been my skin-hair-makeup guiding light—and likely the entire reason I became a beauty editor. From the second I came out of the womb, she was putting my hair in obnoxiously large headbands. In my teen years, she built me an acne-friendly skincare routine, introduced me to the incredible world of spironolactone, and did my makeup for prom. But now that I have access to more beauty products than I know what to do with, I like to surprise her with some goodies every now and again.
But let it be know: Mindy is one picky lady, and curating her Mother's Day beauty gift is one heck of a challenge. She won't use just anything—she wants the best foundations for mature skin, primers that won't pill, concealers that blur over fine lines. She has a very tightly edited skincare routine (and isn't shy about begging me for restocks). And you better believe she texts me about the latest makeup launches the second she sees them pop up on her TikTok feed.
So, rather than attempt to guess which products she wants wrapped up in a cute little bow, I asked her—straight up. Surprises are overrated, right? Here, my mom (she's 56 with combo skin, thick hair, and an obsession with glowy makeup) breaks down everything she wants this Mother's Day in hopes to make your shopping journey a little bit easier.
Mother's Day Skincare Gifts
"This face oil has been in my routine for literally a decade. I use it every single night before bed, and I swear it's made the biggest difference in my skin. It's not greasy at all, but my face still feels hydrated in the morning."
"I know I might sound a little crazy—but I really think this calming and hydrating mist took away my redness. I use it both as a prep mist and to set my makeup (such a great two-in-one). It has a little bit of a cooling effect, too, which is really nice in the summer."
"This is the most underrated product in the history of Charlotte Tilbury products. I love the Magic Cream for under makeup, but this is honestly my number one. It blurs over my little lines and gives me that infamous Charlotte Glow."
"Sturm is always a splurge, which is why it's on my Mother's Day wish list. It's worth it, though—especially when I'm not the one paying for it. My skin drinks it up. I get more compliments when I'm using this than anything else. I rarely go outside without makeup at my age, but this makes me feel like I can."
"I rotate between this heavier eye cream at night and Biossance's gel eye cream in the morning. I have really sensitive eyes, and this doesn't irritate me, which is a big win. It also keeps my crow's feet as plump as they can possibly be—and that's a big job even with my nightly retinol."
Mother's Day Makeup Gifts
"These went viral on my TikTok page a while back and I get it. It gives the prettiest, softest glow that isn't too pigmented or glittery. It's perfect for my everyday routine and if I want to go a little more glam, I'll put some powder highlighter on top. "
"Ok, can you say shimmer? These are incredible!!! I love a sparkly eye—even during the day—so I put a little pop in the center of my eyelid. There's never any fallout. My application tip is to use your pointer finger—the finish will be more of a focal point."
"Foundation is hard with mature skin. My motto is normally less is more—that way it doesn’t settle into fine lines. However, this medium-coverage formula is incredibly seamless. It’s my everyday go-to, and I’m overdue for a restock."
"Two words: holy grail. I have tried a lot of concealers in my day, but I consistently go back to this one. It’s the creamiest, smoothest formula and makes my under-eyes look alive. It helps with dark circles and puffiness."
"The majority of my 40s were spent lingering at the MAC counter in the mall. It’s a classic brand for a reason. Their lip glosses are some of the best—shiny, not sticky, and actually lasts throughout the day."
Mother's Day Hair Gifts
"My hair has gotten so much thinner the past five years. Maybe it’s from getting constant color or all the heat styling, but I’m doing everything I can, including using this oil on my ends every other day, to keep it strong, shiny, and healthy. Plus, it smells insane. "
"I am in love with this. The scent is so incredible. It’s addictive and bright and fresh, but still cozy. I spray it my hair every night before bed so I can smell it while I fall asleep."
"Hair washing is not part of my daily routine—I go without a wash as long as I can, sometimes for five days. So when I do wash my hair it’s a whole production. This mask ensures my hair stays soft and smooth the entire time."
"There’s nothing I despise more than blow drying my hair. It’s thick and heavy, so I need a blow dryer that makes the process as painless as possible. That’s this Dyson. It’s so lightweight and I can dry my whole head in roughly 20 minutes."
"While I do have a lot of hair, it has been thinning and receding at the top. I started hair oiling once a week with this and I’m finally starting to see some new growth. "
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
-
The 17 On-Sale Beauty Finds I’m Stocking Up on Ahead of Summer
From glowy blushes to the all-time best sunscreen.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Is Wearing Wet Hair To a Meeting... Okay Now?
Let's discuss.
By Hannah Baxter
-
King Charles Meets a Small Fan Named Lilibet As He Issues Tongue-in-Cheek Health Update
The King attended the Royal Maundy service for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.
By Kristin Contino
-
Here's How to Shop the Sephora Savings Event Like a 'Marie Claire' Beauty Editor
The 39 best Sephora on-sale finds, according to our extremely picky team.
By Julia Marzovilla