Mindy Holender (my mom) has always been my skin-hair-makeup guiding light—and likely the entire reason I became a beauty editor. From the second I came out of the womb, she was putting my hair in obnoxiously large headbands. In my teen years, she built me an acne-friendly skincare routine, introduced me to the incredible world of spironolactone, and did my makeup for prom. But now that I have access to more beauty products than I know what to do with, I like to surprise her with some goodies every now and again.

But let it be know: Mindy is one picky lady, and curating her Mother's Day beauty gift is one heck of a challenge. She won't use just anything—she wants the best foundations for mature skin, primers that won't pill, concealers that blur over fine lines. She has a very tightly edited skincare routine (and isn't shy about begging me for restocks). And you better believe she texts me about the latest makeup launches the second she sees them pop up on her TikTok feed.

So, rather than attempt to guess which products she wants wrapped up in a cute little bow, I asked her—straight up. Surprises are overrated, right? Here, my mom (she's 56 with combo skin, thick hair, and an obsession with glowy makeup) breaks down everything she wants this Mother's Day in hopes to make your shopping journey a little bit easier.

Mother's Day Skincare Gifts

Virgin Marula Luxury  Face Oil
Drunk Elephant
Virgin Marula Luxury  Face Oil

"This face oil has been in my routine for literally a decade. I use it every single night before bed, and I swear it's made the biggest difference in my skin. It's not greasy at all, but my face still feels hydrated in the morning."

Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist
Caudalie
Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist

"I know I might sound a little crazy—but I really think this calming and hydrating mist took away my redness. I use it both as a prep mist and to set my makeup (such a great two-in-one). It has a little bit of a cooling effect, too, which is really nice in the summer."

Invisible Uv Flawless Primer Spf 50
Charlotte Tilbury
Invisible Uv Flawless Primer Spf 50

"This is the most underrated product in the history of Charlotte Tilbury products. I love the Magic Cream for under makeup, but this is honestly my number one. It blurs over my little lines and gives me that infamous Charlotte Glow."

Glow Drops
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Glow Drops

"Sturm is always a splurge, which is why it's on my Mother's Day wish list. It's worth it, though—especially when I'm not the one paying for it. My skin drinks it up. I get more compliments when I'm using this than anything else. I rarely go outside without makeup at my age, but this makes me feel like I can."

Marine Algae Eye Cream for Fine Lines & Dark Circles + Squalane
Biossance
Marine Algae Eye Cream for Fine Lines & Dark Circles + Squalane

"I rotate between this heavier eye cream at night and Biossance's gel eye cream in the morning. I have really sensitive eyes, and this doesn't irritate me, which is a big win. It also keeps my crow's feet as plump as they can possibly be—and that's a big job even with my nightly retinol."

Mother's Day Makeup Gifts

Forever Glow Maximizer Longwear Liquid Highlighter
DIOR
Forever Glow Maximizer Longwear Liquid Highlighter

"These went viral on my TikTok page a while back and I get it. It gives the prettiest, softest glow that isn't too pigmented or glittery. It's perfect for my everyday routine and if I want to go a little more glam, I'll put some powder highlighter on top. "

Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo
PATRICK TA
Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo

"Ok, can you say shimmer? These are incredible!!! I love a sparkly eye—even during the day—so I put a little pop in the center of my eyelid. There's never any fallout. My application tip is to use your pointer finger—the finish will be more of a focal point."

Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Waterproof Foundation - 4c1 Praline
Laura Mercier
Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Waterproof Foundation - 4c1 Praline

"Foundation is hard with mature skin. My motto is normally less is more—that way it doesn’t settle into fine lines. However, this medium-coverage formula is incredibly seamless. It’s my everyday go-to, and I’m overdue for a restock."

Luminous Silk Hydrating Face and Under-Eye Concealer
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Hydrating Face and Under-Eye Concealer

"Two words: holy grail. I have tried a lot of concealers in my day, but I consistently go back to this one. It’s the creamiest, smoothest formula and makes my under-eyes look alive. It helps with dark circles and puffiness."

Lipglass High Shine Lip Gloss - Bittersweet Me
MAC
Lipglass High Shine Lip Gloss - Bittersweet Me

"The majority of my 40s were spent lingering at the MAC counter in the mall. It’s a classic brand for a reason. Their lip glosses are some of the best—shiny, not sticky, and actually lasts throughout the day."

Mother's Day Hair Gifts

Hydrating Healing Hair Oil
Virtue
Hydrating Healing Hair Oil

"My hair has gotten so much thinner the past five years. Maybe it’s from getting constant color or all the heat styling, but I’m doing everything I can, including using this oil on my ends every other day, to keep it strong, shiny, and healthy. Plus, it smells insane. "

The Signature Scent Hair Perfume
Crown Affair
The Signature Scent Hair Perfume

"I am in love with this. The scent is so incredible. It’s addictive and bright and fresh, but still cozy. I spray it my hair every night before bed so I can smell it while I fall asleep."

Hydrating Melting Mask With Aloe Vera
Christophe Robin
Hydrating Melting Mask With Aloe Vera

"Hair washing is not part of my daily routine—I go without a wash as long as I can, sometimes for five days. So when I do wash my hair it’s a whole production. This mask ensures my hair stays soft and smooth the entire time."

Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer in Ceramic Pink
Dyson
Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer in Ceramic Pink

"There’s nothing I despise more than blow drying my hair. It’s thick and heavy, so I need a blow dryer that makes the process as painless as possible. That’s this Dyson. It’s so lightweight and I can dry my whole head in roughly 20 minutes."

Holiroots™ Pre-Wash Treatment Oil for Thinning Hair
Fable & Mane
Holiroots™ Pre-Wash Treatment Oil for Thinning Hair

"While I do have a lot of hair, it has been thinning and receding at the top. I started hair oiling once a week with this and I’m finally starting to see some new growth. "

Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.

