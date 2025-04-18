Mindy Holender (my mom) has always been my skin-hair-makeup guiding light—and likely the entire reason I became a beauty editor. From the second I came out of the womb, she was putting my hair in obnoxiously large headbands. In my teen years, she built me an acne-friendly skincare routine, introduced me to the incredible world of spironolactone, and did my makeup for prom. But now that I have access to more beauty products than I know what to do with, I like to surprise her with some goodies every now and again.

But let it be know: Mindy is one picky lady, and curating her Mother's Day beauty gift is one heck of a challenge. She won't use just anything—she wants the best foundations for mature skin, primers that won't pill, concealers that blur over fine lines. She has a very tightly edited skincare routine (and isn't shy about begging me for restocks). And you better believe she texts me about the latest makeup launches the second she sees them pop up on her TikTok feed.

So, rather than attempt to guess which products she wants wrapped up in a cute little bow, I asked her—straight up. Surprises are overrated, right? Here, my mom (she's 56 with combo skin, thick hair, and an obsession with glowy makeup) breaks down everything she wants this Mother's Day in hopes to make your shopping journey a little bit easier.

Mother's Day Skincare Gifts

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Face Oil $69 at Sephora "This face oil has been in my routine for literally a decade. I use it every single night before bed, and I swear it's made the biggest difference in my skin. It's not greasy at all, but my face still feels hydrated in the morning."

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist $20 at Sephora $8 at Amazon "I know I might sound a little crazy—but I really think this calming and hydrating mist took away my redness. I use it both as a prep mist and to set my makeup (such a great two-in-one). It has a little bit of a cooling effect, too, which is really nice in the summer."

Charlotte Tilbury Invisible Uv Flawless Primer Spf 50 $55 at Sephora "This is the most underrated product in the history of Charlotte Tilbury products. I love the Magic Cream for under makeup, but this is honestly my number one. It blurs over my little lines and gives me that infamous Charlotte Glow."

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops $160 at Bluemercury "Sturm is always a splurge, which is why it's on my Mother's Day wish list. It's worth it, though—especially when I'm not the one paying for it. My skin drinks it up. I get more compliments when I'm using this than anything else. I rarely go outside without makeup at my age, but this makes me feel like I can."

Biossance Marine Algae Eye Cream for Fine Lines & Dark Circles + Squalane $20 at Sephora "I rotate between this heavier eye cream at night and Biossance's gel eye cream in the morning. I have really sensitive eyes, and this doesn't irritate me, which is a big win. It also keeps my crow's feet as plump as they can possibly be—and that's a big job even with my nightly retinol."

Mother's Day Makeup Gifts

DIOR Forever Glow Maximizer Longwear Liquid Highlighter $45 at Sephora "These went viral on my TikTok page a while back and I get it. It gives the prettiest, softest glow that isn't too pigmented or glittery. It's perfect for my everyday routine and if I want to go a little more glam, I'll put some powder highlighter on top. "

PATRICK TA Major Dimension Eye Illusion Eyeshadow Duo $42 at Sephora "Ok, can you say shimmer? These are incredible!!! I love a sparkly eye—even during the day—so I put a little pop in the center of my eyelid. There's never any fallout. My application tip is to use your pointer finger—the finish will be more of a focal point."

Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Waterproof Foundation - 4c1 Praline $52 at Ulta Beauty "Foundation is hard with mature skin. My motto is normally less is more—that way it doesn’t settle into fine lines. However, this medium-coverage formula is incredibly seamless. It’s my everyday go-to, and I’m overdue for a restock."

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Face and Under-Eye Concealer $42 at Sephora "Two words: holy grail. I have tried a lot of concealers in my day, but I consistently go back to this one. It’s the creamiest, smoothest formula and makes my under-eyes look alive. It helps with dark circles and puffiness."

MAC Lipglass High Shine Lip Gloss - Bittersweet Me $24 at Ulta Beauty "The majority of my 40s were spent lingering at the MAC counter in the mall. It’s a classic brand for a reason. Their lip glosses are some of the best—shiny, not sticky, and actually lasts throughout the day."

Mother's Day Hair Gifts

Virtue Hydrating Healing Hair Oil $26 at Sephora "My hair has gotten so much thinner the past five years. Maybe it’s from getting constant color or all the heat styling, but I’m doing everything I can, including using this oil on my ends every other day, to keep it strong, shiny, and healthy. Plus, it smells insane. "

Crown Affair The Signature Scent Hair Perfume $85 at Sephora "I am in love with this. The scent is so incredible. It’s addictive and bright and fresh, but still cozy. I spray it my hair every night before bed so I can smell it while I fall asleep."

Christophe Robin Hydrating Melting Mask With Aloe Vera $40 at Bluemercury "Hair washing is not part of my daily routine—I go without a wash as long as I can, sometimes for five days. So when I do wash my hair it’s a whole production. This mask ensures my hair stays soft and smooth the entire time."

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer in Ceramic Pink $499 at Sephora "There’s nothing I despise more than blow drying my hair. It’s thick and heavy, so I need a blow dryer that makes the process as painless as possible. That’s this Dyson. It’s so lightweight and I can dry my whole head in roughly 20 minutes."

Fable & Mane Holiroots™ Pre-Wash Treatment Oil for Thinning Hair $18 at Sephora "While I do have a lot of hair, it has been thinning and receding at the top. I started hair oiling once a week with this and I’m finally starting to see some new growth. "