Bloomingdale’s Big Brown Bazaar Features All the Fall Trends Our Editors Are Shopping

In the ever-evolving fashion world, there are very few pieces that have lasting power. However, there is one item that always, always stands the test of time: Bloomingdale’s iconic Big Brown Bag. The globally recognized brown bag, designed by Massimo Vignelli, was introduced as a means to transport the department store’s luxury sheets and has since become an icon in its own right. (I still have the canvas tote I used to carry around my college books.) To celebrate the bag’s 50th birthday, Bloomingdale’s has curated The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: The Big Brown Bazaar, which features exclusive products designed to celebrate the Big Brown Bag.
This season, I’m looking to add an assortment of trendy items and basics to my capsule wardrobe, so I took a little peek at what the Big Brown Bazaar had to offer. Ahead, you’ll find staples such as a Rails striped cardigan, anniversary designs in the form of Ralph Lauren’s iconic Polo Bear sweatshirt, and more.
You can’t start a seasonal wardrobe without a cardigan from Rails. The brand is iconic for a reason.
A silk scarf is the ultimate chic accessory. This one has been printed with the Little Brown Bag to mark the occasion.
A simple black crew-neck sweater can be worn for any occasion, and this one goes that extra mile with the smiley-face embroidery.
This is what I like to call an obvious purchase.
Polo Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bear sweatshirt is a timeless investment. The bear's Big Brown Bag makes this sweatshirt even more iconic.
