Bloomingdale’s Big Brown Bazaar Features All the Fall Trends Our Editors Are Shopping

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In the ever-evolving fashion world, there are very few pieces that have lasting power. However, there is one item that always, always stands the test of time: Bloomingdale’s iconic Big Brown Bag. The globally recognized brown bag, designed by Massimo Vignelli, was introduced as a means to transport the department store’s luxury sheets and has since become an icon in its own right. (I still have the canvas tote I used to carry around my college books.) To celebrate the bag’s 50th birthday, Bloomingdale’s has curated The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: The Big Brown Bazaar , which features exclusive products designed to celebrate the Big Brown Bag.

This season, I’m looking to add an assortment of trendy items and basics to my capsule wardrobe, so I took a little peek at what the Big Brown Bazaar had to offer. Ahead, you’ll find staples such as a Rails striped cardigan, anniversary designs in the form of Ralph Lauren’s iconic Polo Bear sweatshirt, and more.

Rails Geneva Button Front Cardigan $268 at Bloomingdale’s You can’t start a seasonal wardrobe without a cardigan from Rails. The brand is iconic for a reason.

Echo Little Brown Bag Silk Scarf $49 at Bloomingdale’s A silk scarf is the ultimate chic accessory. This one has been printed with the Little Brown Bag to mark the occasion.

Aqua Cashmere Smiley Face Intarsia Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $188 at Bloomingdale’s A simple black crew-neck sweater can be worn for any occasion, and this one goes that extra mile with the smiley-face embroidery.

Bardot Aliyah Ruched Bodycon Dress $109 at Bloomingdale’s Describing this dress as pretty doesn’t do it justice.

Helmut Lang Jacquard Crewneck Sweater $450 at Bloomingdale’s If a knit has a jacquard design, I want it!

A.L.C. Chelsea Jacket $695 at Bloomingdale’s This subtly striped jacket is guaranteed to garner compliments this season.

C by Bloomingdale's Cashmere Angelina Bicolor Cashmere Scarf $248 at Bloomingdale’s This is what I like to call an obvious purchase.

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Sweatshirt 150th Anniversary Exclusive $168 at Bloomingdale’s Polo Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bear sweatshirt is a timeless investment. The bear's Big Brown Bag makes this sweatshirt even more iconic.

L’Agence Sofia Knit Blazer $395 at Bloomingdale’s A L’Agence blazer is a great long-term investment.

Kule x Caffè Panna Cap $58 at Bloomingdale’s Just because summer is over doesn’t mean cap season is, too.