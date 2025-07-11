I'm Still Thinking About The Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From Paris Couture Week

The last few days have seen dozens of celebrities traipsing through Paris and bringing out their very best beauty and fashion looks in honor of Couture Week F/W 2025. Cardi B, for example, joined the likes of Kim Kardashian, Gracie Abrams, Nicole Kidman, and more, by stepping out numerous times throughout the week wearing everything from fishtail braids to gothic glam nails. While a lot of the attention was on the stars in attendance, it was the runway looks that were truly breathtaking.

Most of the designs on the runway were dramatic and bold, and the beauty looks that matched were a mixture of minimalist and maximalist creations. Designer Iris van Herpen sent models down the runway in ultra-glowy makeup with glossy lips and illuminated complexions, while Zuhair Murad's showcase featured retro looks that were a nod to the glamour of old Hollywood.

Feeling inspired, Marie Claire editors put together a list the best beauty looks we saw on the runway this week. Keep scrolling for all the hair and makeup inspiration you need this season.

Faux Bleached Brows and Glass Skin at Iris van Herpen

A model at the Iris van Herpen couture show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Glassy skin and angelic makeup ruled the runway during Iris van Herpen's July 7 showcase. Key makeup artist Andrew Gallimore revealed in a press release that "this goddess-inspired look had an aquatic, ethereal quality," and explained that he used illuminating products on each model to complement the theme of the stunning collection, which even included a dress made from bioluminescent algae.

Finger Waves and Stained Lips at Zuhair Murad

A model at Zuhair Murad couture. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inspired by Hollywood starlets from the 1930s and '40s, Zuhair Murad's runway show was a stunning collection of slicked-down, retro finger wave hairstyles paired with lightly blushed cheeks and stained lips. The makeup looks were curated by French makeup artist Marieke Thibaut, who pulled everything together using products from MAC.

Neon Pink Lips at Germanier

A model at Germanier couture. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The focal point of each look at Germanier was a neon pink lip alongside otherwise bare faces. The bright lips were perfectly on theme, as most of the pieces that went down the runway were a collection of mindbending shapes and vivid colors.

Super-Sleek Hair at Lever

A model at Lever couture. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each stunning look at Lever's "Anatomy of Identity" show was the work of Paris-based hairstylist Werner Amort. The hair was slicked down to the point at which it almost had a wet vibe, alongside deep side parts and bangs that were swept across the forehead.

