Queen Elizabeth's Cousin Has a Hill House Moment in Summer 2025's Favorite Dress Trend

Whether you're in London or here on the East Coast, this summer has been a steamy one—and with a distinct lack of air conditioning in the U.K., our royal friends have needed to pull out their breeziest ensembles for events like Wimbledon and Royal Ascot this year. It's no wonder that white linen dresses have been one of the summer's most popular trends—just ask Princess Eugenie, who wore a sleeveless Self-Portrait midi to a recent art event. Royal cousin Flora Vesterberg followed in Eugenie's fashionable footsteps while visiting the ballet this week, and she chose a dreamy cottagecore dress by Hill House.

Wearing one of the brand's signature Nap Dresses, Vesterberg—whose grandmother, Princess Alexandra, is Queen Elizabeth's first cousin—paid a visit to the Royal Ballet School, sharing two photos from the occasion on her Instagram Story. Vesterberg, 30, posed on a staircase in Hill House's white shadow stripe Scarlett Nap Dress, pairing the dress with Prada sunglasses and flat gold sandals by Emme Parsons.

Flora Vesterberg wore a Hill House dress for a trip to ballet. (Image credit: Flora Vesterberg/Instagram)

Vesterberg wore metallic sandals with her dress. (Image credit: Flora Vesterberg/Instagram)

Vesterberg's family has a long history with Nantucket, as the royal wrote in Vogue last September, and she included the brand's Lisette short in her personal packing list for visiting the island. Vesterberg also chatted with Hill House's founder, Nell Diamond, for the piece.

"Nantucket is a huge source of inspiration for Hill House," Diamond told the royal. "Last year, our most popular print was Blue Hydrangea, a watercolour by Leila Dubus taken from a photograph of the hydrangeas that line Nantucket’s cobblestone streets."

Flora isn't the only member of the Royal Family to find joy in Hill House's perfect-for-summer styles. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have both got in on the Nap Dress trend over the years, with Bea wearing the brand's Ellie style in navy and gold and little sister Eugenie sporting a pink floral Daphne dress.

