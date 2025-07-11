Queen Elizabeth's Cousin Has a Hill House Moment in Summer 2025's Favorite Dress Trend
Nap dresses for everyone.
Whether you're in London or here on the East Coast, this summer has been a steamy one—and with a distinct lack of air conditioning in the U.K., our royal friends have needed to pull out their breeziest ensembles for events like Wimbledon and Royal Ascot this year. It's no wonder that white linen dresses have been one of the summer's most popular trends—just ask Princess Eugenie, who wore a sleeveless Self-Portrait midi to a recent art event. Royal cousin Flora Vesterberg followed in Eugenie's fashionable footsteps while visiting the ballet this week, and she chose a dreamy cottagecore dress by Hill House.
Wearing one of the brand's signature Nap Dresses, Vesterberg—whose grandmother, Princess Alexandra, is Queen Elizabeth's first cousin—paid a visit to the Royal Ballet School, sharing two photos from the occasion on her Instagram Story. Vesterberg, 30, posed on a staircase in Hill House's white shadow stripe Scarlett Nap Dress, pairing the dress with Prada sunglasses and flat gold sandals by Emme Parsons.
Vesterberg's family has a long history with Nantucket, as the royal wrote in Vogue last September, and she included the brand's Lisette short in her personal packing list for visiting the island. Vesterberg also chatted with Hill House's founder, Nell Diamond, for the piece.
"Nantucket is a huge source of inspiration for Hill House," Diamond told the royal. "Last year, our most popular print was Blue Hydrangea, a watercolour by Leila Dubus taken from a photograph of the hydrangeas that line Nantucket’s cobblestone streets."
Flora isn't the only member of the Royal Family to find joy in Hill House's perfect-for-summer styles. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have both got in on the Nap Dress trend over the years, with Bea wearing the brand's Ellie style in navy and gold and little sister Eugenie sporting a pink floral Daphne dress.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.