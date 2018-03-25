Rick Santorum Says Students Should Take CPR Classes Instead of Marching for Gun Control

Following the immense success of March For Our Lives, which saw Washington, D.C.'s biggest political demonstration of all time take place, pro-gun politicians are voicing their own, unasked for, opinions. And former Senator of Pennsylvania, Rick Santorum, decided to air some extremely offensive and unhelpful ideas today.

At CNN's "State of the Union," Santorum revealed his "ideas" by saying, "How about kids, instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes, or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that?"

I think we can all agree that Santorum's "ideas" are ludicrous, and completely disrespectful to any child that's been a victim of gun crime, or witnessed a mass shooting while at school.

Getty Images

Because he likes the sound of his own voice so much, Santorum continued:

"They took action to ask someone to pass a law. They didn't take action to say, 'How do I, as an individual, deal with this problem? How am I going to do something about stopping bullying within my own community? What am I going to do to actually help respond to a shooter?' Those are the kind of things where you can take it internally, and say, 'Here's how I'm going to deal with this. Here's how I'm going to help the situation,' instead of going and protesting and saying, 'Oh, someone else needs to pass a law to protect me.'"

To sum up, Santorum doesn't believe that it's a politician's job to ensure citizens are safe in the country they live in, or while they're at school. Which is just great.