King Charles' annual Christmas message is getting a major upgrade.

The broadcast is a Christmas Day tradition in England—but this year's backdrop will be entirely new. Citing an announcement from Buckingham Palace, People reports that the broadcast will feature "natural and sustainable decorations" displayed on the tree in the background. But what does that mean, exactly?

According to People, the Christmas tree's decor will include "hand-turned wood, pinecones, brown glass, dried oranges, and paper." The royal family's preview photo from the broadcast shows dried oranges adorning the Christmas tree behind the king. In addition to the sustainable decorations, the tree will be replanted after the broadcast airs. 2023 is the first time the program will feature a live Christmas tree, People notes.

The sustainable decorations and the live Christmas tree don't come as a surprise. Charles has long worked to raise awareness about sustainability and environmental issues, encouraging other world leaders to do more than "just talk" at the U.N.'s COP26 climate summit in 2021. "In 2050, our grandchildren won't be asking what we said. They will be living with the consequences of what we did or didn't do," Charles said at this year's COP28 conference .

This year is Charles' second time taking the helm of the Christmas broadcast following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022. His coronation took place this past May .