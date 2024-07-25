Are 'Love Island USA' Stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Still Dating?
The prince and princess of season 6 have remained the cutest couple since filming wrapped.
Spoilers for all episodes of Love Island USA season 6 ahead. Despite a rocky start, season 6 of Love Island USA had viewers rooting for a fairytale relationship. It took a while for fan-favorite couple JaNa Craig and Kenneth "Kenny" Rodriguez to find each other; Kenny didn't enter the villa until the end of week two, and JaNa was almost eliminated a few days before he arrived. However, once the pair met, they quickly clicked, and their relationship survived the test of Casa Amor to become one of the season's most adorable pairings. The finalist couple has even been compared to like one out of a Disney fairy tale romance (specifically Princess Tiana and Prince Hakeem from The Princess and the Frog), so fans are clamoring for any news following the July 21 season finale. Read on for everything we know about JaNa and Kenny's relationship, and what they're up to ahead of August's Love Island USA season 6 reunion.
What happened between JaNa and Kenny on 'Love Island USA' season 6?
JaNa Craig, a 27-year-old day trader from Hawaii, was one of the day one Islanders in the season 6 cast. She had an eventful dating life in the villa, briefly coupling up with Coye Simmons, Connor Newsum, and Hakeem White. On the first public vote on day 11, JaNa and Hakeem were among the least-voted couples, and faced elimination from the villa. Hakeem was dumped while JaNa was saved by the other women, meaning that she remained in the villa as a single Islander.
Bronx-born 24-year-old Kenny Rodriguez entered the villa as a day 13 bombshell, and he and JaNa quickly hit it off. They recoupled together on day 15, and the next day they received enough public votes to remain in the villa. Their initial time together was cut short when the men chose to go to Casa Amor. After spending some days apart, JaNa chose to stay faithful and recouple with Kenny, but Kenny had hit things off with Casa girl Catherine Marshall. JaNa remained in the villa as a single Islander, but she and Kenny were able to work things out, and they recoupled up on day 24. They also soon became the second couple of the season to spend a night in the hideaway, where they made their relationship exclusive.
The now fan-favorite couple sailed through the final several days into the finale, where they joined Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, and Serena Page and Kordell Beckham as the final couples. Though they did not become season 6's winners (as the prize went to Page and Beckham), JaNa and Kenny showed their strong bond during the finale, including a sweet moment where JaNa gave a speech in Spanish for Kenny. The duo ended the season as Love Island USA's third-place couple.
Are JaNa and Kenny still together after 'Love Island USA' season 6?
Though they may not have won the $100,000 prize, JaNa and Kenny are definitely in the running for the cutest post-season 6 couple. The pair have been attached at the hip since they returned to the U.S. from Fiji, and they've had several joint interviews where they shared their plans for the future. During an appearance on the podcast Chicks in the Office, Kenny shared that JaNa plans to make the trip from Las Vegas to Dallas to visit him, where they will visit "the rodeo."
He shared, "She’s never gone, so bull riding, horse riding. All that. Get her some cowboy boots."
In an interview with Collider, Kenny dismissed any doubts that he and JaNa wouldn't be exclusive in the real world. "There is no way that I'm playing around with anyone," he told the outlet.
"For me, I'm the type of guy [where] once I establish an emotional relationship with a girl, it's more than just sex," Kenny revealed. "It's hard for me to be everywhere. I like to focus on one woman at a time."
Most recently, on July 25, JaNa posted several Instagram Stories from a trip to L.A.'s Universal Studios with Kenny, Serena, Kordell, Leah, and Kendall. (PPG reunited!) In one of the stories, JaNa and Kenny explained that they are working on getting Kenny's Instagram account back up, as it was deactivated at the time.
