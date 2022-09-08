Inside the Coronation of King Charles III

What we know about the coronation of the King, formerly known as Prince Charles.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits the new Emergency Service Station at Barnard Castle on February 15, 2018 in Durham, England.
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty)
Brooke Knappenberger
By Brooke Knappenberger
published

When his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8, 2022, the former Prince Charles automatically became King Charles III—but his coronation may not take place for months. That said, many aspects of his coronation are already set in stone, given that the royal family and the U.K. government keep a plan locked and loaded for every major royal family-related event. (The Queen's death, for example, was known as Operation London Bridge.)

The last time the U.K. held a coronation was when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne nearly 70 years ago, so you can expect to see some changes this time around. Here's everything we know about the new King's coronation ceremony. 

When is King Charles III's coronation?

To allow for a suitable mourning period and to fully plan the coronation, it'll probably be a while before before we see King Charles III take the throne. According to the Daily Mail, the coronation will likely happen within the next year, so before the fall of 2023.

What will happen at King Charles' coronation?

As you might expect from a nation with a history as extensive as England, there is an established set of procedures and traditions for every coronation ceremony. The royal website writes that the coronation ceremony "has remained essentially the same over a thousand years," so you can expect many of the same events from Queen Elizabeth's coronation to occur at King Charles'.

Like his mother before him, Charles will likely have his coronation at Westminster Abbey, where coronations have taken place for the last 900 years. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony, and King Charles will be expected to take the coronation oath. Charles will also be diverting from traditional coronations in a shorter (and sweeter) ceremony, but more on that in a moment. 

) Coronation. London, England: Queen Elizabeth, just after the crowning.

(Image credit: Bettman/Getty)

In a plan named "Operation Golden Orb," King Charles III and the palace have outlined a shorter, more streamlined coronation ceremony. According to a source for the Daily Mail, Charles' ceremony will be scaled back in comparison to his mother's. The source explained it will be "shorter, sooner, smaller, less expensive and more representative of different community groups and faiths." 

King Charles III will be leading the U.K. into a new era, so it makes sense why he would want to take a more modern approach to his introduction as ruler. That said, it's important to note that although Charles wants to reflect a modern-day Britain at his coronation, it will still be an Anglican service. Additionally, the palace will have to consider new health and safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Will Queen Consort Camilla play a role in the coronation?

Back in February, Queen Elizabeth II released a groundbreaking statement expressing her wish for then-Prince Charles' wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to take the title of "Queen Consort" once he takes the throne. With her new title, Parker-Bowles will likely be crowned alongside King Charles III. The last time a Queen Consort was crowned was in 1937, when Queen Elizabeth's mother was crowned alongside King George VI. Even the queen's husband, Prince Philip, was not allowed to be crowned and instead knelt before his wife at her coronation. 

King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon & Crown Princess Mette-Marit Of Norway Visit The United Kingdom.Banquet At Buckingham Palace With Queen Elizabeth Ii, The Duke Of Edinburgh, The Prince Of Wales & The Duchess Of Cornwall.

(Image credit: Julian Parker/Getty)

Who will be at King Charles' coronation?

A royal event on this scale will draw thousands of visitors from all over the world, so who can you expect to see at Westminster Abbey? Short answer: Just about everyone. Aside from the royal family, you can expect to see royals from many countries in attendance, as well as reps from Houses of Parliament, and “leading citizens” from Commonwealth countries. 

Despite the likely grandeur of King Charles' coronation, the quest list has shortened quite a bit from Queen Elizabeth's. The queen had over 8,000 dignitaries in attendance at her coronation, whereas Charles wants to limit the guest list to a modest 2,000. 

One major royal family member that might not show up to Charles' coronation is Prince Harry. Since Charles' coronation will more than likely follow tradition and be held at Westminster Abbey, Harry may decline to attend out of respect for his late mother, Princess Diana, whose funeral was held there in 1997. 

What will happen after King Charles' coronation?

In regal fashion, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be expected to travel in the Gold Coach after the coronation. The massive gilded coach was built in 1760 and was last used by Queen Elizabeth II for her Golden Jubilee in 2002, so it's probably in need of a few upgrades. 

Coronation. London, England: Queen Elizabeth, just after the crowning.

(Image credit: Bettman/Getty)

The newly crowned King and Queen Consort will travel in style in the Gold Coach to Buckingham Palace where they will greet the country on the palace balcony, as is tradition. However, this time around may be a much more slimmed-down version of the royal family. A source told the Daily Mail, "I wouldn't be surprised to see just Charles and Camilla, Kate and William and their children on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards." 

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge holding Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Princess Beatrice of York, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal,, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Princess Eugenie of York, Britain's Lady Louise Windsor, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York,, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, James, Viscount Severn and Isla Phillips stand with other members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 8, 2019. - The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. Since 1748, the Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign. Over 1400 parading soldiers, almost 300 horses and 400 musicians take part in the event..

(Image credit: Daniel Leal/Getty)
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Editorial Fellow

Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from books and celebrities to fashion and beauty. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. Brooke is a proud St. Louis native and is currently living in New York City. Outside of work, you can find her either jamming out to Drake, reading a Sarah J. Maas novel, or shamelessly online shopping.

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.