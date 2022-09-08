Inside the Coronation of King Charles III

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8, 2022, the former Prince Charles automatically became King Charles III—but his coronation may not take place for months. That said, many aspects of his coronation are already set in stone, given that the royal family and the U.K. government keep a plan locked and loaded for every major royal family-related event. (The Queen's death, for example, was known as Operation London Bridge.)

The last time the U.K. held a coronation was when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne nearly 70 years ago, so you can expect to see some changes this time around. Here's everything we know about the new King's coronation ceremony.

When is King Charles III's coronation?

To allow for a suitable mourning period and to fully plan the coronation, it'll probably be a while before before we see King Charles III take the throne. According to the Daily Mail, the coronation will likely happen within the next year, so before the fall of 2023.

What will happen at King Charles' coronation?

As you might expect from a nation with a history as extensive as England, there is an established set of procedures and traditions for every coronation ceremony. The royal website writes that the coronation ceremony "has remained essentially the same over a thousand years," so you can expect many of the same events from Queen Elizabeth's coronation to occur at King Charles'.

Like his mother before him, Charles will likely have his coronation at Westminster Abbey, where coronations have taken place for the last 900 years. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony, and King Charles will be expected to take the coronation oath. Charles will also be diverting from traditional coronations in a shorter (and sweeter) ceremony, but more on that in a moment.

(Image credit: Bettman/Getty)

In a plan named "Operation Golden Orb," King Charles III and the palace have outlined a shorter, more streamlined coronation ceremony. According to a source for the Daily Mail, Charles' ceremony will be scaled back in comparison to his mother's. The source explained it will be "shorter, sooner, smaller, less expensive and more representative of different community groups and faiths."

King Charles III will be leading the U.K. into a new era, so it makes sense why he would want to take a more modern approach to his introduction as ruler. That said, it's important to note that although Charles wants to reflect a modern-day Britain at his coronation, it will still be an Anglican service. Additionally, the palace will have to consider new health and safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Queen Consort Camilla play a role in the coronation?

Back in February, Queen Elizabeth II released a groundbreaking statement expressing her wish for then-Prince Charles' wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to take the title of "Queen Consort" once he takes the throne. With her new title, Parker-Bowles will likely be crowned alongside King Charles III. The last time a Queen Consort was crowned was in 1937, when Queen Elizabeth's mother was crowned alongside King George VI. Even the queen's husband, Prince Philip, was not allowed to be crowned and instead knelt before his wife at her coronation.

(Image credit: Julian Parker/Getty)

Who will be at King Charles' coronation?

A royal event on this scale will draw thousands of visitors from all over the world, so who can you expect to see at Westminster Abbey? Short answer: Just about everyone. Aside from the royal family, you can expect to see royals from many countries in attendance, as well as reps from Houses of Parliament, and “leading citizens” from Commonwealth countries.

Despite the likely grandeur of King Charles' coronation, the quest list has shortened quite a bit from Queen Elizabeth's. The queen had over 8,000 dignitaries in attendance at her coronation, whereas Charles wants to limit the guest list to a modest 2,000.

One major royal family member that might not show up to Charles' coronation is Prince Harry. Since Charles' coronation will more than likely follow tradition and be held at Westminster Abbey, Harry may decline to attend out of respect for his late mother, Princess Diana, whose funeral was held there in 1997.

What will happen after King Charles' coronation?

In regal fashion, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be expected to travel in the Gold Coach after the coronation. The massive gilded coach was built in 1760 and was last used by Queen Elizabeth II for her Golden Jubilee in 2002, so it's probably in need of a few upgrades.

(Image credit: Bettman/Getty)

The newly crowned King and Queen Consort will travel in style in the Gold Coach to Buckingham Palace where they will greet the country on the palace balcony, as is tradition. However, this time around may be a much more slimmed-down version of the royal family. A source told the Daily Mail, "I wouldn't be surprised to see just Charles and Camilla, Kate and William and their children on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards."