Zendaya Perfects Her Pre-Olympics Beaded Louis Vuitton Gown With a Resurgent Mini Bag Trend

She's glowing in the City of Light.

Zendaya at the prelude to the olympics event wearing a black beaded dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

It's hard to outshine the Eiffel Tower on a regular day in Paris, let alone on the eve of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Yet on the red carpet for the "Prelude to the Olympics" party, Zendaya stood out in a resplendent Louis Vuitton gown—and a teeny tiny micro bag trend.

For the past few weeks, Zendaya has been embracing the British side of her style while living with boyfriend Tom Holland in west London: She's served preppy, tennis white Wimbledon outfits, hit Notting Hill in the mesh flats trend and a classic trench coat, and even channeled a Shakespearean heroine for Holland's Romeo and Juliet premiere. On July 25, Z jetted across the English Channel for an evening of embracing her inner French girl in Paris, at a party hosted by the Fondation Louis Vuitton. Styled by her go-to image architect Law Roach, Zendaya glimmered in a black slip dress with a fitted bodice and thin spaghetti straps. Rows and rows of tiny black beads coated the entire piece.

Zendaya at the prelude to the olympics event wearing a black beaded gown and a top handle bag

Zendaya attended the 'Prelude to the Olympics' event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in a glittering black gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All those yards of beaded embellishments reflected the early evening light, coating Zendaya's body in a liquid-like sparkle. She didn't need much else to pull off the look: Other than her dress, the only piece visible in photos from the event was a Polly Pocket-sized Vuitton trunk bag, which she held by just two fingers.

That tiny accessory made an impact, and not only in reference to Zendaya's ongoing ambassadorship with the French luxury house. A micro-mini bag trend defined by structural top handles and compartments that can squeeze a lip balm (and little else) is sweeping designers from luxury players like Louis Vuitton and Fendi to smaller upstarts like Savette. And according to the fall 2024 bag trends, doubling up on small styles with a second, extra-large tote is about to be the accessory styling hack of the season. Zendaya has a head start with her itty-bitty bag.

Zendaya attends the prelude to the olympics red carpet wearing a black louis vuitton dress and a louis vuitton top handle bag

Zendaya showed off her newly blonde hair—and swapped her fall maroon manicure for golden nails.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton Vanity PM

Louis Vuitton Vanity PM

Zendaya's minimal wardrobe styling wasn't her only gold medal-worthy move of the evening. Photos inside the "Prelude" party provided an up-close glimpse at Z's beauty, including extra-rosy cheeks (a sign of summer's blush trend) and slick, almost wet wavy hair. The maroon manicure Zendaya wore days ago in London was gone; in its place, she had pale pink bubble bath nails.

Zendaya attends the prelude to the olympics wearing a black dress and a top handle louis vuitton bag

Zendaya socialized with Eileen Gu inside the star-studded event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming off Zendaya's months of fashion serves on the Challengers global press tour, fans might have expected the actress to make a sportier reference on the red carpet. She spent weeks channeling her tennis-player-turned-coach character in custom and vintage looks by Louis Vuitton, Loewe, and Ralph Lauren (among many others), all with nods to the court from tennis ball green hues to Wimbledon whites and tennis racket bow embellishments. It looks like Zendaya is leaving the sport references to the actual athletes this time around. But if she wants to test-drive an Olympic fashion collaboration or Olympics nail art, there's still time—the Games start tomorrow, July 26, and last through August 4. Think of the outfit potential!

Shop Black Dresses and Mini Bags Inspired by Zendaya

Aspen Dress
LoveShackFancy Aspen Dress

Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick Trunk
Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick Trunk

Raine Lace-Trimmed Sequined Crepe Maxi Dress
The New Arrivals Raine Lace-Trimmed Sequined Crepe Maxi Dress

The Symmetry Pouchette Lizzard Top-Handle Bag
Savette The Symmetry Pouchette Lizzard Top-Handle Bag

Lili Panelled Maxi Dress
AllSaints Lili Panelled Maxi Dress

Andrea Mini Carryall
Coach Andrea Mini Carryall

Topics
Zendaya
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸