It's hard to outshine the Eiffel Tower on a regular day in Paris, let alone on the eve of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Yet on the red carpet for the "Prelude to the Olympics" party, Zendaya stood out in a resplendent Louis Vuitton gown—and a teeny tiny micro bag trend.

For the past few weeks, Zendaya has been embracing the British side of her style while living with boyfriend Tom Holland in west London: She's served preppy, tennis white Wimbledon outfits, hit Notting Hill in the mesh flats trend and a classic trench coat, and even channeled a Shakespearean heroine for Holland's Romeo and Juliet premiere. On July 25, Z jetted across the English Channel for an evening of embracing her inner French girl in Paris, at a party hosted by the Fondation Louis Vuitton. Styled by her go-to image architect Law Roach, Zendaya glimmered in a black slip dress with a fitted bodice and thin spaghetti straps. Rows and rows of tiny black beads coated the entire piece.

Zendaya attended the 'Prelude to the Olympics' event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in a glittering black gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All those yards of beaded embellishments reflected the early evening light, coating Zendaya's body in a liquid-like sparkle. She didn't need much else to pull off the look: Other than her dress, the only piece visible in photos from the event was a Polly Pocket-sized Vuitton trunk bag, which she held by just two fingers.

That tiny accessory made an impact, and not only in reference to Zendaya's ongoing ambassadorship with the French luxury house. A micro-mini bag trend defined by structural top handles and compartments that can squeeze a lip balm (and little else) is sweeping designers from luxury players like Louis Vuitton and Fendi to smaller upstarts like Savette. And according to the fall 2024 bag trends, doubling up on small styles with a second, extra-large tote is about to be the accessory styling hack of the season. Zendaya has a head start with her itty-bitty bag.

Zendaya showed off her newly blonde hair—and swapped her fall maroon manicure for golden nails. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's minimal wardrobe styling wasn't her only gold medal-worthy move of the evening. Photos inside the "Prelude" party provided an up-close glimpse at Z's beauty, including extra-rosy cheeks (a sign of summer's blush trend) and slick, almost wet wavy hair. The maroon manicure Zendaya wore days ago in London was gone; in its place, she had pale pink bubble bath nails.

Zendaya socialized with Eileen Gu inside the star-studded event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming off Zendaya's months of fashion serves on the Challengers global press tour, fans might have expected the actress to make a sportier reference on the red carpet. She spent weeks channeling her tennis-player-turned-coach character in custom and vintage looks by Louis Vuitton, Loewe, and Ralph Lauren (among many others), all with nods to the court from tennis ball green hues to Wimbledon whites and tennis racket bow embellishments. It looks like Zendaya is leaving the sport references to the actual athletes this time around. But if she wants to test-drive an Olympic fashion collaboration or Olympics nail art, there's still time—the Games start tomorrow, July 26, and last through August 4. Think of the outfit potential!

Shop Black Dresses and Mini Bags Inspired by Zendaya

The New Arrivals Raine Lace-Trimmed Sequined Crepe Maxi Dress $1,450 at Moda Operandi

Savette The Symmetry Pouchette Lizzard Top-Handle Bag $3,190 at Bergdorf Goodman

AllSaints Lili Panelled Maxi Dress $329 at AllSaints