Today's Top Stories
1
Ivanka Trump's Secret Plan to Run for President
2
Meet the Winners of Our 2018 Image Makers Awards
3
Inside the Making of 'Lady Bird'
4
The Best Golden Globes Looks of All Time
5
The Coolest New Tech Gadgets of 2018

This Woman Got Rid of Her Stretch Marks in 2 Weeks, and Wow

The side-by-side photos are insane.

Reddit/@nct1234
Jan 4, 2018

Here’s a super-true statistic that I definitely didn’t just make up: 100-percent of adults have some form of stretch marks somewhere on their body. In an ideal world, all 100-percent of people would also be totally cool with their marks, but we live in reality, where zillions of products exist for the sole purpose of “fixing” every bump, scar, dark mark, and blemish—most of which are complete bullshit.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Why Women Are Now Eating French Fries After Sex
How Meghan Markle Gets Her Legit Perfect Skin

So when one woman on Reddit claimed to have faded the stretch marks on her thighs with just one little device—and posted the pics to prove it—the internet naturally freaked out. “Before&After – Only used dermaroller on left thigh,” reads the post, next to a photo of the woman’s thighs, one with purple-ish stretchmarks, and the other without.

As a recap, a dermaroller (AKA microneedler) is a needle-covered roller used to poke tiny holes in your skin to amp up collagen production, which, in turns, smooths wrinkles, scars, and stretch marks. And though microneedling results are almost always shockingly good, it’s rare to see such a drastic improvement with just two treatments after only a few weeks, which is what the user experienced.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Reddit/@nct1234

“I’ve only done two sessions with a 1.5mm roller and thought I couldn’t see any improvement until I saw this angle,” she wrote, adding later that she waited only two weeks before dermarolling a second time—which, heads up, is a bit too soon; you should wait at least six weeks between rolls to prevent damage—and that she used a dermaroller and hyaluronic acid kit she found on Ebay. The results are, as you can see, pretty insane.

Before you buy a microneedler and go to town, though, please do some research (or read our handy guide!). Not only do you need to make sure your device and skin are always properly sterilized before use, but you need to choose the correct needle size, pay attention to your skin’s reaction, and be patient. Still, if you’re not in love with your stretch marks or scars, dermarolling could be a good option to try—just don’t expect two-week results, kay? Or, just cover your stretch marks in glitter and turn them into a beautiful work of art, instead.

Related Story
8 Truly Crazy Before-and-After Dermarolling Pics
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Trending Beauty
Why Women Are Now Eating French Fries After Sex
Warning: Chocolate Is Going Extinct
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Welcome to the Year of Terrifying Eyeball Nails
This Viral K-Beauty Gel Will Transform Your Brows
This Woman's Natural Hair Is Almost 4 Feet Long
Reindeer Boobs Are Here, and They're Totally NSFW
You Definitely Missed This Riverdale Easter Egg
This Makeup Trend Is an Actual Optical Illusion
Behold These Perfectly Timed Glitter Tinsel Lashes
Christmas Tree Brows: The Trend You Never Wanted