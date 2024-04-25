There's celebrity street style, and then there's Jennifer Lopez's street style. The multi-hyphenate assembles outfits in a way that's all her own, mixing loud luxury sneakers with casual athleisure and, almost always, a Birkin bag. When she deigns to wear denim trends, she naturally takes them to unexpected new heights.

Take her errand-running outfit on Thursday, April 25. Lopez left her Manhattan apartment in the widest wide-leg jeans the sidewalks of New York City have seen this spring. The exaggerated puddle silhouette, courtesy of Gucci, billowed from thick waistband into pleated, billowing pant legs.

Jennifer Lopez took a walk on Thursday, April 25, wearing a wide-leg pair of jeans and a slouchy sweater. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The rest of her casual outfit leaned all the way into oversize silhouettes, with a slouchy cream turtleneck sweater, extra-large sunglasses, and platform white sneakers. She left her coordinating Birkin bag at home this time, opting to carry her iPad in the crook of her arm instead.

This extra-relaxed outfit shows Lopez is keeping close tabs on the runways. Baggy jeans appeared all over spring 2024 collections, from Valentino to Ganni to Stella McCartney. It also gives fans of the This Is Me...Now star a sense of her all-time favorite trends: Lopez wore the exact same pair of jeans just days ago—that time with a cropped green turtleneck and a coordinating Lady Dior bag.

Jennifer Lopez wore the same extra-wide leg jeans earlier this month with a cropped turtleneck and platform Uggs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As J.Lo prepares for her upcoming tour, she's been dressing in down-to-earth loungewear with a high-low spin (perfect for a day spent drilling choreography at the studio). When she changes out of her coordinating sweatsuits, she opts for easygoing silhouettes like her wide-leg denim. The lesson here? An exaggerated shape can make as much of a statement as a goddess gown—and it's maybe even more comfortable.

