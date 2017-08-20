St Vincent on Dating Cara Delevingne: "There Are Levels of Fame That Are Unenviable"

St Vincent has discussed the difficulty and the scrutiny that comes with dating someone as famous as Cara Delevingne.

The two were together for 18 months before breaking up last summer. Having kept a relatively low profile prior to their relationship, St Vincent, real name Annie Clarke, was thrust into the limelight.

She saw first-hand what it was like for someone she loved to be "hounded, hassled, hacked–all of that stuff".

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Having seen certain levels of fame, having been, y'know, fame adjacent... That in and of itself seems very hectic to me," she told the Guardian. "If it's a natural byproduct of doing what it is you love? Then great. But there are certain levels of fame that I've seen, just by proxy, that are unenviable."

Most Popular

Speculation has begun rising whether or not she'll reference her former girlfriend in her new album, which is due for release shortly. The official line? She remains cryptic, but will "write about her life".

"I can't help but be living and also taking notes on what's going on, always trying to figure out how to put that into a song," she said. "And that does not mean there's literal truth in every lyric on the way. Of course not. But I can only write about my life, and that–dating Cara–was a big part of my life. I wouldn't take it off-limits, just because my songs might get extra scrutiny."

Clarke is also working on a film adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Grey, starring a woman in the title role.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.