Taylor Swift Opted for a Girls’ Dinner in New York City Rather Than Fly to Germany, Where Boyfriend Travis Kelce is Playing Right Now

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany also stayed behind in the States and joined in on the powerhouse dinner last night.

Taylor Swift at a NYC girls' dinner
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

While boyfriend Travis Kelce is currently in Germany—his Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off with the Miami Dolphins there as we speak—Taylor Swift hit the town in New York City with a powerhouse group on Saturday night: longtime friends Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and Sophie Turner, as well as new friend Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (Kelce plays tight end for the team.)

Taylor Swift at a NYC girls' dinner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift at a NYC girls' dinner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The crew ate at BondST restaurant, Swift smiling as she held Mahomes’ hand and linked arms with Gomez as they left the venue. Turner and Hadid can be seen close behind. (The restaurant itself got in on the attention, reposting a video on their Instagram Story showing the group as they left amidst a group of onlookers, People reports.)

While Swift has been friends with the other women for years, she and Mahomes have quickly buddied up since Swift began dating Kelce not long ago. They were spotted hanging out in the Mahomes’ suite at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, and when the Chiefs were in town to play the New York Jets, Swift and Mahomes spent time together then, as well.

Taylor Swift at a NYC girls' dinner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time. Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet and down to earth, and they get along really great. The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Many wondered if Swift would fly to Germany to watch Kelce play, a question that Kelce declined to comment on when asked this week (“I’m just going to keep that to myself,” he said). It is the second girls’ dinner in a row for Swift, who was spotted on Friday at Minetta Tavern in New York City with Phoebe Bridgers, where the two enjoyed Dover sole, scallops, and oysters, according to the restaurant’s owner Keith McNally on Instagram

Taylor Swift at a NYC girls' dinner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift at a NYC girls' dinner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift at a NYC girls' dinner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Kelce, he has stayed true to his word to keep his relationship with Swift under wraps after its very public beginnings. When asked if he was falling in love with her, all he said was “The latest status is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there. I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.”

Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

