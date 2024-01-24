Taylor Swift Had Another Stylish Girls' Night With Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift stepped out for her latest girls' night out on Tuesday with new bestie Brittany Mahomes and longtime squad member Cara Delevingne.
The three women were spotted out and about on their way to upscale Japanese restaurant Nobu, and all three were wearing black, which prompted fans to once again lose their minds over the possibility of Reputation (Taylor's Version) being released sometime soon.
"Yeah it’s always the black outfits lately. Rep TV announcement COMING NEXT MONTH," tweeted one fan.
"WHY ARE ALL THEIR OUTFITS SO REP CODED," demanded to know another.
The outfits in question were a gorgeous black mini dress for Swift, with big sleeves, embellished with a metallic chain belt, and paired with black tights and black platform booties. She wore her hair in a tidy bun and finished the look with a fierce cat eye and red lip.
Mahomes, as for her, showed up in a black and white houndstooth tailored jacket and mini skirt combo (VERY Reputation), also paired with black tights and black booties, as well as a white Chanel bag.
Delevingne meanwhile wore a black velvet pantsuit paired with grungy biker boots.
Some social media users were strangely surprised to see the three women spending time together, or more specifically seeing the Delevingne/Mahomes pairing, but as for Swift, it makes total sense that she would have dinner with either of the women.
The singer has developed what looks like a lovely friendship with Mahomes since she started dating Travis Kelce (whose Chiefs teammate is her husband Patrick Mahomes), and she has been pals with the British supermodel for years, with Delevingne being a member of her famous girl squad back in 2015.
