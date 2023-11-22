Taylor Swift’s Friend Cara Delevingne Is the Latest to Join the Chorus of Support for Swift’s Relationship with Travis Kelce

Just as Gigi Hadid did earlier this month, another of Taylor Swift’s best friends is speaking out about Swift’s romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. This time it’s supermodel Cara Delevingne, who calls Swift’s relationship with Kelce “very different,” E! News reports.
“I’m so, so happy for her,” Delevingne told the outlet. “There’s definitely something very different about them.” She added, “I’m always rooting for my girl.”
Delevingne recently joined Swift, Hadid, and fellow friends Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner—along with new friend Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—for dinner at BondST in New York City. Of rumors that she and Gomez weren’t on board with Swift’s seemingly quickly accelerating romance with Kelce, after the girls’ night out, Hadid shot the negativity down firmly by writing on Instagram “Didn’t the press try this last week with Selena,” commenting on an article that suggested that she was against the relationship. “Let it be…we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”
And though everything seems to be going well for Swift and Kelce—if their recent rendezvous in Argentina is any indication—it seems Kelce will be spending Thanksgiving alone this year. On a new episode of his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” (which he cohosts with his brother, Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles), Kelce said he’ll be in Kansas City “feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here.” Jason then extended the invitation for his brother to take a “quick trip” to Philadelphia (where he’ll be celebrating the holiday with his wife, Kylie, and their three daughters), but it seems Kelce will mark the holiday solo, per People.
But trouble in paradise there does not seem to be: after Swift changed a lyric in her song “Karma” onstage to pay homage to Kelce, he admitted it “still shocked me,” adding “I was like, Oh, she really just said that.’”
