A Woman Held Up a DASH Store at Gunpoint Declaring "The Kardashians Will Be Executed"
This is so scary.
This past Thursday (September 21), the Kardashian-owned store L.A. DASH was held up by a woman who pointed a revolver at an employee. TMZ reports that the woman said, "Stay away from Cuba," knocked a few things over, and left the establishment.
The police were called, but at some point the woman is said to have returned to the store and wielded a machete—which she left in the door.
In a disturbing video captured by FOX 11, the woman is heard yelling "The Kardashians will be executed if they step on Communist territory! They'll be f*cking killed!" You can watch a slightly less intense version of events below:
Fortunately, the Kardashians were not in the store at the time of the incident. KTLA reports that the woman has not been apprehended.
