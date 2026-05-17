All the A-Listers Modeling on Gucci's Times Square Cruise Runway

The front row featured just as many famous faces as the catwalk.

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Celebrities walk the runway at Guccicore: Gucci Cruise 2027 at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill/Gucci)

For Gucci's Cruise 2027 show, creative director Demna brought all of the drama—and a plethora of celebrities—to Times Square in Manhattan, New York City on Saturday, May 16. Unsurprisingly, the front row was every bit as star-studded as the runway itself, and the dramatic location made for a pretty unforgettable cinematic experience.

The reason for the iconic—and extraordinarily busy—location is simple: "New York has held a singular place in Gucci's history for over 70 years, with the house opening its first store outside of Italy in the city in 1953," a press release revealed. "GucciCore serves as a homecoming for the house, staged in Times Square, one of New York's most ubiquitous symbols, against the backdrop of its digital billboards and screens. It distills the essence of Gucci as a visual language into a collection built around a new core wardrobe."

The runway, which wound its way through Times Square itself, featured the likes of supermodel Cindy Crawford, sporting legend Tom Brady, and reality star turned entrepreneur (and ADHD advocate) Paris Hilton.

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Here, we round up all of the A-listers hitting the runway for Gucci's Cruise 2027 show in Times Square, along with some of the famous faces gracing the front row.

Paris Hilton

Celebrities walk the runway at Guccicore: Gucci Cruise 2027 at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City

Paris Hilton reveled in walking the runway in Times Square.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill)

Cindy Crawford

Celebrities walk the runway at Guccicore: Gucci Cruise 2027 at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City

Iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford made a dramatic entrance on the runway in a black feathered gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill)

Candice Swanepoel 

Celebrities walk the runway at Guccicore: Gucci Cruise 2027 at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City

Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel's Gucci Crusie runway walk could stop traffic.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill)

Tom Brady

Celebrities walk the runway at Guccicore: Gucci Cruise 2027 at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City

Tom Brady surprised attendees at the Manhattan show by walking the runway in head-to-toe leather.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill)

Dree Hemingway

Celebrities walk the runway at Guccicore: Gucci Cruise 2027 at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City

Love Story star Dree Hemingway wore a breathtaking fur coat over a black silk outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill)

Alex Consani 

Celebrities walk the runway at Guccicore: Gucci Cruise 2027 at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City

Model Alex Consani wore a sheer black gown at the show, accessorized with some statement jewels.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill)

Emily Ratajkowski

Celebrities walk the runway at Guccicore: Gucci Cruise 2027 at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski took the Gucci Cruise runway in knee-high boots and a black wax jacket featuring an oversize fur collar.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill)

Gabbriette

Celebrities walk the runway at Guccicore: Gucci Cruise 2027 at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City

Musician and model Gabbriette's double-breasted navy blazer doubled as a dress on the Times Square runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill)

Iman

Gucci Cruise 2027

Supermodel Iman watched the memorable runway show from its front row—right where she belongs.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Kim Kardashian

Gucci Cruise 2027

Kim Kardashian arrived at the Gucci Cruise 2027 runway show wearing a statement fur collar and the fashion house's trademark space age-inspired sunglasses.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Lindsay Lohan

Gucci Cruise 2027

Lindsay Lohan wore head-to-toe black leather and pointed-toe pumps to attend Gucci's Times Square event.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Mariah Carey

Gucci Cruise 2027

Music icon Mariah Carey sat front row at Gucci's Cruise 2027 show wearing a cream coat over an otherwise all-black outfit.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Laura Harrier

Gucci Cruise 2027

Actress and model Laura Harrier wore a little white turtleneck mini dress and carried a matching bag.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Molly Gordon

Gucci Cruise 2027

The Bear's Molly Gordon arrived at Gucci's runway in a black shirt dress from the fashion house.

(Image credit: Gucci)
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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.