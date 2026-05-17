All the A-Listers Modeling on Gucci's Times Square Cruise Runway
The front row featured just as many famous faces as the catwalk.
For Gucci's Cruise 2027 show, creative director Demna brought all of the drama—and a plethora of celebrities—to Times Square in Manhattan, New York City on Saturday, May 16. Unsurprisingly, the front row was every bit as star-studded as the runway itself, and the dramatic location made for a pretty unforgettable cinematic experience.
The reason for the iconic—and extraordinarily busy—location is simple: "New York has held a singular place in Gucci's history for over 70 years, with the house opening its first store outside of Italy in the city in 1953," a press release revealed. "GucciCore serves as a homecoming for the house, staged in Times Square, one of New York's most ubiquitous symbols, against the backdrop of its digital billboards and screens. It distills the essence of Gucci as a visual language into a collection built around a new core wardrobe."
The runway, which wound its way through Times Square itself, featured the likes of supermodel Cindy Crawford, sporting legend Tom Brady, and reality star turned entrepreneur (and ADHD advocate) Paris Hilton.
Here, we round up all of the A-listers hitting the runway for Gucci's Cruise 2027 show in Times Square, along with some of the famous faces gracing the front row.
Paris Hilton
Cindy Crawford
Candice Swanepoel
Tom Brady
Dree Hemingway
Alex Consani
Emily Ratajkowski
Gabbriette
Iman
Kim Kardashian
Lindsay Lohan
Mariah Carey
Laura Harrier
Molly Gordon
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.